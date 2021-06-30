Cast lineup for upcoming movie Holy Night: Devil Hunters confirmed; starring Seohyun, Ma Dong Seok and other

The horror action film has a new combination of actors and actresses. Read on to find out who they are.

An upcoming movie ‘Holy Night: Devil Hunters’ has begun filming and confirmed the cast members. The cast includes Ma Dong Seok, Seohyun, Kyung Soo Jin, Lee David and Jung Ji So. This combination of talented actors and actresses is fresh and has increased people’s anticipation for the movie. ‘Holy Night: Devil Hunters’ is about a team called ‘Holy night’ that fights against people who worship evil entities like demons. Ma Dong Seok plays the team member Bau whose specialty is his powerful physical strength and bare fists. Ma Dong Seok has shown the audience his impactful acting in action through movies like ‘Train to Busan’ and more.

Seohyun will play the role of another team member called Sharon. Sharon has the ability to identify and find demons as well as perform exorcisms. Seohyun is known for her work in ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ and ‘Private Life’ so it will be fascinating to see her transform into an intense character like Sharon. Lee David, who has taken part in ‘Law School’ and ‘Itaewon Class’, will be the third member of the team as Kim Gun. The character helps the other two team members and acts as the mood-maker. An actress who has showcased skillful acting in ‘Mouse’ and ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, Kyung Soo Jin becomes a neuropsychiatrist named Jeong Won who works with the team to save her younger sister, Eun Seo, played by Jung Ji So. Eun Seo has a demon residing in her body and the ‘Parasite’ actress Jung Ji So will be able to do justice to the eccentric role.

The movie has begun filming and is already creating buzz amongst people for its cast and storyline.

