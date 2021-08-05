Cast shares their thoughts on ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ ahead of its last episode

JTBC drama ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ starring actors like Jung So Min, Kim Ji Seok, Jung Gun Joon and more, will wrap with its final episode airing on August 5 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST). It revolves around an unexpected love story between a long-time editor and a self-studied CEO. Prior to bidding farewell, the six actors expressed their gratitude towards the staff and viewers along with sharing their experience of shooting the K-drama.

Starting with the beloved actress Jung So Min, who received a lot of love and support for her character ‘Na Young Won’, the warm and sweet female lead. The actress told fans how she sympathised with the character and spent time figuring out how she was similar to it. She also thanked the viewers and supporters who watched the series till the end and the cast, calling them the ‘Monthly Magazine Family’.

Kim Ji-Seok, who played the character of the hard-working and cunning male lead ‘Yoo Ja Sung’ expressed the happiness he felt while bringing a joyful and exciting drama to the fans. He hoped that the series brought a little comfort to the viewers in these difficult times and everyone reflected upon the importance of ‘home’ while watching the show.

Actor Jung Gun Joo, who showed his incredible acting skills through the character ‘Shin Kyum’ expressed how he expanded his horizons and got to learn a lot through the director, cast and crew members and thanked all the viewers for loving ‘Monthly Magazine Home’. He assured fans that he will come up with more projects in the future.

The energetic and honest character of ‘Yeo Eui Joo’ was played by Chae Jung Eun and the actress seemed very delighted with it as she expressed how happy and excited she was throughout the shooting and how thankful she was to the supporters as well as the crew for making the series a success.

Chief Editor ‘Choi Go’ played by Kim Won Hae, who made the fans laugh a lot throughout the series, told fans how happy she was to be a part of such a meaningful project and expressed her gratitude towards the entire cast.

Lastly, Ahn Chang Hwan poured out his happiness by talking about how he will never forget his character ‘Nam Sang Soon’ and how the entire cast was like a supportive family. He ended by thanking fans for the support they gave to ‘Monthly Magazine Home’.

ALSO READ: Monthly Magazine Home premiers as Jung So Min, Kim Ji Seok and Jung Gun Joo attend Press Conference

Did you enjoy watching ‘Monthly Magazine Home’? Let us know in the comments below.