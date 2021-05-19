Cast, Summary & Updates: Your guide to Song Hye Kyo’s upcoming comeback drama Now, We Are Breaking Up

Here’s everything you need to know about the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’. Read on to know.

The second news about Song Hye Kyo’s upcoming drama was released, fans went gaga over it. There are tons of K-Dramas already lined up to release in 2021 that we’re all looking forward to. To make you more confused to add another drama in the list, is ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ - a romantic drama featuring the lives of fashion industry professionals. It’s also attracting more eyes as it has one of the best cast.

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’, is an upcoming drama that is scheduled to launch on SBS TV that boasts a strong production team, along with the cast. Let’s deep-dive into the drama and find out what makes this one, a strong contender of other upcoming K-Dramas.

What is Now, We Are Breaking Up about?

Belonging to the genre of romance, the drama will focus heavily on relationships and how they affect the lives of everyone related. Essentially a story about love and loss, the show will portray realistic bonds between people, throwing a spotlight on the human connections in the fast-paced fashion industry.

Ha Young Eun is the head of the design team at a popular fashion label ‘The One’, who is trendy, favours a rational outlook towards relationships and prioritises stability. Yoon Jae Guk works as a successful freelance photographer, having an excellent combination of intelligence and beauty. There’s Hwang Chi Sook, the director of the design department at the fashion label and a friend of Ha Young Eun who is a nice person. Another pure-at-heart character is Seok Do Hoon who’s a CEO of a famous PR company.

The drama revolves around the lives of these four main characters with encapsulating their emotions of happiness, struggle, ambition and sorrow.

Who features in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’?

Starting with the female lead, we have Song Hye Kyo play the character of Ha Young Eun. This drama marks the actress’ comeback on the small screen after ‘Encounter’ in 2019. She is an established actress, with her career full of popular dramas and movies for over two decades. She has been featured twice on the top 10 list of Korea Power Celebrity, by Forbes magazine. Some of her most notable works include: Full House, Descendants of the Sun, My Brilliant Life, The Queens and Encounter.

We then have Jang Ki Yong playing Yoon Jae Guk, the handsome male lead. Having won Best Actor (TV) at Baeksang Awards for his role in ‘Come and Hug Me’, Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards and more, his involvement seems highly positive for the show. His recent works ‘Search: WWW’, ‘Born Again’ and action movie ‘Bad Guys’, have made quite the waves and shown his prowess.

As the other two main characters, we have the talented Choi Hee Seo. She has starred in multiple dramas and also the critically acclaimed movie ‘Okja’ and possesses a wide skill set.

We also have the charming Kim Joo Hun playing the role of Seok Do Hoon, whose career boasts an impressive list of dramas and movies. With meaty roles in dramas such as ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ and ‘Start Up’. Additionally, he was loved by a wide audience for his character portrayals in movies like ‘Train to Busan’, ‘Memoir of a Murderer’. He’s widely known for his lead role in the drama ‘Dr. Romantic 2’.

In the supporting cast, we have EXO’s Sehun and Girl’s Day’s Yura in the drama too. Sehun will play the role of a new, young designer named Hwang Chi Hyung. He is the youngest son of the fashion company’s CEO and younger brother of Choi Hee Seo’s character, Hwang Chi Sook. Yura will take on the character of a celebrity with a huge fan following called Hye Rin.

Updates on ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’

On March 18, lead actress Song Hye Kyo shared on her Instagram that actor-singer Park Hyung Sik sent her a special gift on set! To support his noona and to bring excitement on the set of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’, he sent a coffee truck with snacks and supportive banners! The banner no top of the truck reads ‘Please enjoy and cheer up’, while the banner on the left, standing horizontal, is a play on the drama’s title, reading, ‘Now, I Am Rooting For You!’. The banner sleeve on the coffee cups read - ‘I support Hye Kyo noona and the ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ team!’

Check out the photos below:

When will ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ air?

Currently, the drama is still filming, as you can see from the photos above. It is expected to release in the second half of 2021, most probably in July.

How excited are you for the drama? Let us know in the comments below!

