Castaway Diva 2nd teaser OUT: Park Eun Bin’s rescue from deserted island is chaotic but cheerful

Castaway Diva’s 2nd teaser was released on September 28 by tvN. The teaser mainly focuses on the protagonist’s life after she is back in Seoul from a deserted island. Even though her newfound life is confusing, she faces all the challenges with a smile and courage. Things in the urban world can’t be worse than living alone on an island, right? Castaway Diva is scheduled to broadcast on October 28.

Diving deep into Castaway Diva teaser 2

The teaser opens with a news broadcast that reports that a girl was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. Then the scene cuts to Park Eun Bin’s character Seo Mo Hak giving an interview where she says that there was nothing on the island apart from trash. This is followed by a montage of the struggles the character faced while she was alone. Now, back in urban life, she is not sure of what is what. A scene shows the character picking up a drone and looking at it questioningly for she does not know what it is.

Things become too hard to handle for Ran Joo eonnie and she contemplates whether she should end her life. Standing on the edge at the top of a rooftop, she decides not to go through with it. Her voiceover says that when things got hard for her, she found Seo Mo Hak who has always been a source of hope and energy in other people’s lives. Seo Ho Hak is seen helping other people and cheering them up. Though her own life might be disorganized, she helps others; the protagonist is seen helping old people, giving words of affirmation and validation to friends and trying to make others feel better.

Despite all of the chaos in her life, she has not given up on her dream to be a star. Seo Mo Hak finds a reason to live her best life and fulfil her dreams.

Cast, summary and other details of Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva stars Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Joo Hoon. The drama surrounds Seo Mo Hak who is stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. After her rescue, life is difficult as it is hard for her to adjust to her familiar yet new surroundings. She has always had a dream all her life; to become a singer. Even after all the ups and downs in her life, she hasn’t given up on it.

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva first teaser out: Park Eun Bin survives on stranded island and dreams to be singing star