Castaway Diva and Park Eun Bin lead buzzworthy drama and actor rankings in last on air week
Park Eun Bin's Castaway Diva has topped as the most buzzworthy drama of the week. Both her and Chae Jong Hyeop landed on No.1 and No.4 respectively.
-
Castaway Diva topped most buzzworthy drama list
-
Actors Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop landed on No.1 and No.4 respectively
Castaway Diva maintained its position as the top TV drama on Good Data Corporation's weekly list, showcasing its ongoing buzz in the finale week. The rankings are determined through data collection from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media, focusing on both currently airing and upcoming dramas.
Buzzyworthy dramas and actors
Castaway Diva on tvN concluded its week as the most talked-about drama. Alongside the drama topping the list of most buzzworthy dramas, Park Eun Bin, the leading lady, maintained her position as the No. 1 most buzzworthy drama actor. Her co-star Chae Jong Hyeop secured the No. 4 spot on the list as well.
SBS' fantasy romance drama, My Demon, claimed the No. 2 position on both lists. The lead actors, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, ascended to the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, in this week's actor rankings. Additionally, KBS 2TV's latest historical series, Korea-Khitan War, climbed to No. 3 on the drama list for the week.
MBC's Webtoon-based romance, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, made a noteworthy climb to No. 4 on the drama list. The stars, Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, secured the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively, on the actor list.
JTBC's recent romantic offering, Welcome to Samdalri, made a strong debut at No. 5 on the drama list. Shin Hye Sun, the leading lady, entered the actor rankings at No. 10. Meanwhile, MBN's romance drama, Perfect Marriage Revenge, which is also based on a Webtoon, maintained its position at No. 6 in its final week on air.
Top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz this week
- tvN’s Castaway Diva
- SBS’ My Demon
- KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War
- MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri
- MBN’s Perfect Marriage Revenge
- KBS2’s The Matchmakers
- ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me
- MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog
- KBS2’s Live Your Own Life
The top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week
While the drama list focuses exclusively on series broadcast on television, the actor list has been newly expanded to include cast members from OTT (Over-The-Top) shows as well.
The Daily Dose of Sunshine lead, Park Bo Young, ascended to the No. 7 position on this week’s list. Notably, Song Kang, the star of Sweet Home 2, secured the No. 9 spot, marking a significant achievement as he claimed two of the top 10 spots for different dramas this week.
- Park Eun Bin of Castaway Diva
- Song Kang of My Demon
- Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon
- Chae Jong Hyeop of Castaway Diva
- Lee Se Young of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- Bae In Hyuk of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- Park Bo Young of Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Jung Woo Sung of Tell Me You Love Me
- Song Kang of Sweet Home 2
- Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: My Demon enjoys spike in viewership; The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract sees all time high ratings
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more