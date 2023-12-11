Castaway Diva and Park Eun Bin lead buzzworthy drama and actor rankings in last on air week

Castaway Diva maintained its position as the top TV drama on Good Data Corporation's weekly list, showcasing its ongoing buzz in the finale week. The rankings are determined through data collection from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media, focusing on both currently airing and upcoming dramas.

Buzzyworthy dramas and actors

Castaway Diva on tvN concluded its week as the most talked-about drama. Alongside the drama topping the list of most buzzworthy dramas, Park Eun Bin, the leading lady, maintained her position as the No. 1 most buzzworthy drama actor. Her co-star Chae Jong Hyeop secured the No. 4 spot on the list as well.

SBS' fantasy romance drama, My Demon, claimed the No. 2 position on both lists. The lead actors, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, ascended to the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, in this week's actor rankings. Additionally, KBS 2TV's latest historical series, Korea-Khitan War, climbed to No. 3 on the drama list for the week.

MBC's Webtoon-based romance, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, made a noteworthy climb to No. 4 on the drama list. The stars, Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, secured the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively, on the actor list.

JTBC's recent romantic offering, Welcome to Samdalri, made a strong debut at No. 5 on the drama list. Shin Hye Sun, the leading lady, entered the actor rankings at No. 10. Meanwhile, MBN's romance drama, Perfect Marriage Revenge, which is also based on a Webtoon, maintained its position at No. 6 in its final week on air.

Top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz this week

tvN’s Castaway Diva SBS’ My Demon KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri MBN’s Perfect Marriage Revenge KBS2’s The Matchmakers ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog KBS2’s Live Your Own Life

The top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week

While the drama list focuses exclusively on series broadcast on television, the actor list has been newly expanded to include cast members from OTT (Over-The-Top) shows as well.

The Daily Dose of Sunshine lead, Park Bo Young, ascended to the No. 7 position on this week’s list. Notably, Song Kang, the star of Sweet Home 2, secured the No. 9 spot, marking a significant achievement as he claimed two of the top 10 spots for different dramas this week.

Park Eun Bin of Castaway Diva Song Kang of My Demon Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon Chae Jong Hyeop of Castaway Diva Lee Se Young of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract Bae In Hyuk of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract Park Bo Young of Daily Dose of Sunshine Jung Woo Sung of Tell Me You Love Me Song Kang of Sweet Home 2 Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri

