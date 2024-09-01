Castaway Diva cast reunion: Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon and Yoon Jung Hoon click and share wholesome PICS from hang out session

Castaway Diva's leading men including Yoon Jung Hoon, Chae Jong Hyeop and Cha Hak Yeon reunited and enjoyed a photo session together. The actors shared adorable pictures with one another on their social media. The actors pose cutely together as they share adorable moments together.

On August 31, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon and Yoon Jung Hoon took to Instagram and shared pictures from their photo club date together. The male leads of the popular K-drama Castaway Diva posed cutely with each other and cameras in their hands. Yoon Jung Hoon's caption read, 'Will you join the photography club?'

Chae Jong Hyeop is known for his roles in Serendipity's Embrace, The Witch's Diner and Nevertheless. Cha Hak Yeon has worked in dreams like Bad and Crazy and Sassy Go Go. Yoon Jung Hoon has worked in Weak Hero Class 1, Private Lives and Oh My Baby.

Castaway Diva was released on October 28, 2023. The tvN drama is streaming on Netflix. Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun will be reuniting for this drama. They have previously worked on hit dramas While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. The drama stars Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon.

Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mok Ha who was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. After her rescue, she tries to adapt to her familiar yet new surroundings of the urban world. Even though the modern world is new to her and she tries to learn and adjust, she doesn't give up on her dreams of becoming a top star.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Don't drag Son Ye Jin': Jung Hae In hilariously defends Something in the Rain co-star against Jung So Min in Love Next Door