Castaway Diva Ep 1-2 review: Park Eun Bin enchants in sweet-sour moments, Kim Hyo Jin finds new hopes in fan

Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Hyo Jin premiered on the night of October 28 and garnered decent viewership ratings for the first episode. The drama has its charms so it comes as no surprise that the second episode saw a huge rise in the viewership. Here is a review of the first two episodes released of the drama.

Name: Castaway Diva

Release date: October 28

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Where to watch: Netflix

Castaway Diva Episode 1-2 summary

Episode 1 of the series opens with a 16-year-old Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin) who waits for a call from her favorite celebrity Yoon Ran Joo (Kim Hyo Jin). As she is obsessed with this idol, she comes across another young student Jeong Gi Ho. Seo Mo Hak convinces him to record her video for a competition and through this journey together they get to know each other better. They discover that they have a similar family background; both are children of abusive single parents.

One day Jeong Gi Ho discovers a beaten-up Seo Mo Hak and decides to stand up for her and helps her run away. While they try to escape from her father, they end up boarding a ferry. Seo Mo Hak ends up on an uninhabited island and Jeong Gi Ho returns to their hometown.

The strong girl survives for 15 years alone on the deserted island. She finds hope as she sees a drone flying across the island even though she doesn't know the gadget is. Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jung Hyeop) and his older brother, Kang Woo Hak (Cha Hak Yeon) who work for a media company find her in a hilarious encounter on the island.

Back in the urban society, everything is new yet familiar to her. She makes it her mission to find her helper Jeong Gi Ho. In her quest to find her lost friend, Seo Mo Hak finally gets to meet her idol Yoon Ran Joo (Kim Hyo Jin) who has now fallen from grace. The two women find hope in each other and form a bond.

Castaway Diva review

Castaway Diva is an emotional rollercoaster with sweet and sour moments. The first episode is sentimental with darker notes. The second episode on the other hand is a more hopeful and humorous journey. Park Eun Bin never disappoints with her work and all the cast deliver a stellar performance as well. As the director and writer who have previously collaborated for hit series like Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping came together again for this project, the story and its execution are well done. It is a heartwarming and uplifting story.

