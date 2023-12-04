Castaway Diva Ep 11-12 Review: Park Eun Bin shines as superstar, Chae Jong Hyeop finds happy ending

Castaway Diva, featuring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeo, and Cha Hak Yeon, is a sweet story of a girl who desires to become a star singer. She is finally rescued from a deserted island after 15 years. Back in the urban world, although she faces difficulties, she is determined to make her dreams come true.

The drama started off with decent ratings, but by the second episode, the viewership ratings almost doubled, and since then, it has been taking the top spot in its time slot week after week.

Name: Castaway Diva

Release date: October 28

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Where to watch: Netflix

Recap of episodes 9 and 10

Bo Gyeol goes to confront his real father. As his father, Bong Wan, gets infuriated during the conversation, it is revealed that Bo Gyeol has been recording their interaction. This quickly turns violent as Bong Wan beats his son. Mr. Lee decides to take the matter into his own hands and reveals to the police about the identity theft before Bong Wan can.

Advertisement

Mok Ha, on the other hand, is on her own after Ran Joo has left her side. To prove her determination to Ran Joo, she signs with R&J. For her record, Mok Ha chooses a song by Park Young Gwan, who refuses to give her the piece, but after she shows her motivation, he agrees. Her song is a smashing hit, but what Mok Ha doesn't know is that the song was arranged by Ran Joo after Bo Gyeol had requested her.

Bong Wan goes to Bo Gyeol's house one day when only Mok Hwa and Bo Gyeol's mother are there. Soon, Mr Lee also arrives and informs him that his blackmail is of no use since he had already confessed to the police. The police arrive, and Bong Wan is taken into custody.

Since Mok Ha is also involved in the case, Ran Joo warns her that she should cut away ties with the family. She makes the hard decision and leaves their home. After learning that she has left, Ki Ho cries in his father's arms as he has fallen for her.

All is nice and easy for Mok Ha, but her luck runs out again as a new scandal involving her, Ran Joo, and the shares of the company are reported by the media. But she is not deterred. Mok Ha is determined to solve everything and become a star.

Castaway Diva: The positives

Castaway Diva is a rollercoaster ride. It is a combination of everything from suspense, romance, slice-of-life, and much more. The last two episodes live up to the hype that the previous episodes had created. After much struggle, Mok Ha finally achieves her dream of becoming a star singer. Her story is sure to inspire the viewers.

The story has its ups and downs and keeps the viewers hooked till the end. The story also plays with the concept of what a family is. It talks about the concept of birth family and chosen family. Though Mr Lee is not Bo Gyeol and Woo Hak's real father, the boys don't hesitate to show him their emotions and affection. It is heartwarming to see a happy ending.

Castaway Diva: The negatives

While the show does justice to some characters, it falls a little flat with others. Bong Wan's character has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. The script is written in a way that the viewers are bound to not relate to his character at all. His dark character could have been more fleshed out.

Advertisement

There are certain drags and predictability in the last two episodes. Some of the essential plot points seem unnecessary and offer nothing fresh, and they are tried-and-tested logic.

Castaway Diva: Performances

Park Eun Bin never fails to deliver with her performances. She has always impressed viewers with her roles in hit dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection, Do You Like Brahms? and many more. She has proven her versatility and abilities in the past.

The other cast members, including Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and others also deliver their job well. Chae Jong Hyeop provides great support to Park Eun Bin's character. He does a good job of displaying his acting skills and talents. In the past, he has worked on projects like Nevertheless, The Witch's Diner, Hot Stove League, and more.

Final review of Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva is a good watch for anyone looking for an entertaining series. The plot is usually predictable, but the episodes are written in a way that keeps the viewers coming back for more. Initially, the series seemed like a warm slice of life, but it took a drastic turn from everyone's expectations. Each episode ends in suspense, which builds up for the next episode. As the story progresses, the show gets darker. But Castaway Diva has a warm and happy ending.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva Ep 9-10 review: Park Eun Bin determined to be star singer with Chae Jong Hyeop's help