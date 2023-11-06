Castaway Diva Ep 3-4 review: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop and Cha Hak Yeon starrer is shrouded in mystery

Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Hyo Jin premiered on the night of October 28 and garnered decent viewership ratings for the first episode. The drama has charming moments and a stelalr cast so it comes as no surprise that the second episode saw a leap in viewerships with almost a 2 percent rise. Here is a quick recap and review of episodes 3 and 4 of the drama.

The review contains spoilers.

Name: Castaway Diva

Release date: October 28

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Where to watch: Netflix

Quick recap of episodes 1 and 2

In the first two episodes of Castaway Diva, we follow Seo Mok Ha in a desperate situation to get out of her home where she lives with her abusive father. She finds a friend in Jeong Gi Ho who faces similar hardships in his home. One day after he discovers a beaten-up Seo Mok Ha, he helps her escape from her father and the two end up on a ferry. Unfortunately, the young girl gets washed up on a deserted island while the boy returns home and is criticized by the people of the town.

15 years later, Seo Mok Ha finds her hope in a drone that flies on the island one day. Though she is not aware of what it is, she understands that it is human-made and pins her hope on it. She is discovered by Kang Bo Geol and his older brother, Kang Woo Hak who work for a media company find her in a hilarious encounter on the island.

As she is back in the modern world, she makes it her mission to find her long-lost friend who helped her in desperate times and helped her run away. Her quest to find him brings her across her idol Yoon Ran Joo. The idol though, has now fallen from grace.

Summary of Episodes 3 and 4

Episode 3 opens on a sour note as we see both Seo Mo Hak and Ran Joo standing on the edge, ready to give up their lives. But something changes in them and both decide otherwise. The scene cuts to Ran Joo and Lee Seo Joon holding a press conference to address the issue of the name change of the company after which she personally requests Lee Seo Joon to get her a gig. She is also kicked out of the apartment that she was living in as she falls from the favor of the landlords. Ran Joo performs at a local event where she meets Se Mok Ha. The idol is fascinated by Mok Ha's survival story while Mok Ha on the other hand is disgusted by hearing how her idol is being treated.

Advertisement

Later, Seo Mok Ha and Kang Woo Hak share a conversation and he shares his opinions on how her childhood friend should have tried harder to save her. Mok Ha though, defends him to her best.

Ran Joo and Seo Mok Ha share a room on the rooftop together and are discovered by Kang Bo Gyeol who lives in the same building. the trio is joined by Kang Woo Hak too. Ran Joo compliments the three for their determination and Seo Mok Ha opens up about how she found hope in a stale packet of ramen. Mok Ha takes on the job as Ran Joo's manager.

Mok Ha and Ran Joo start working together. For a gig, it is decided that Seo Mok Ha will be singing in place of Ran Joo. It is to be this way so that the younger can be launched off as a celebrity later. This will also benefit Ran Joo and the company. As the performance ends, Ran Joo takes up Mok Ha's request and announces that the song is a message for Jeong Gi Ho.

This incident signals Jeong Gi Ho's father, Jeong Bong Wan who has been looking for his son for years. He is sure that his son will appear to meet Seo Mok Ha. So he sends flowers to the girl, posing as Gi Ho to lure her out. The episode ends as Seo Mok Ha and Jeong Bong Wan face each other.

Castaway Diva episodes 3-4 review

Castaway Diva tells a heartwarming story of determination and not giving up even in tough times. The friendship between the two female leads makes for a fun, entertaining and easy watch. It is a heartfelt story and builds up for the forthcoming episode well. The viewer will eagerly wait for next week's episode. The actors also do an impeccable job expressing their emotions and helping elevate the story. Castaway Diva also builds up the mystery around the character making the show overall wholesome.

Castaway Diva releases on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva Ep 1-2 review: Park Eun Bin charms with emotions, Chae Jong Hyeop and Cha Hak Yeon intrigue