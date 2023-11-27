Castaway Diva Ep 9-10 review: Park Eun Bin determined to be star singer with Chae Jong Hyeop's help

Castaway Diva featuring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeo and Cha Hak Yeon is a heartwarming story of a girl who desires to become a star singer. She is rescued from a deserted island after 15 years. Back in the urban world, though she faces difficulties, she is determined to make her dreams come true. The drama started off with decent ratings but by the second episode, the viewership ratings almost doubled and since it has been taking the top spot in its time slot week after week.

Name: Castaway Diva

Release date: October 28

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Where to watch: Netflix

Recap of epispsodes 7 and 8

Episode 7 picks up from the competition and Ran Joo and Mo Rae are all ready to settle the battle. Up on the stage, Ran Joo confesses to the audience that she had been lipsyncing to Mok Ha. Mok Ha wins against Mo Rae by a small number.

Mok Ha overhears a conversation between Bo Gyeol and Woo Hak. Woo Hak confronts his brother about his memories and the truth. Bo Gyeo confirms that he is indeed Gi Ho and they along with their mother had escaped their father. He reveals the truth of their family. Hearing this, Mok Ha gives up on her dreams and runs away. Bo Gyeol is quick to find her as she has now become something of a celebrity. She comes clean to her that he is her long-lost friend.

Back home, Woo Hak's mother asks him about his feelings for the girl. He admits that he had feelings for her but he gave up as he does not wish to fight with his brother over this. At the end of episode 8, Bo Gyeol goes to meet his father.

Castaway Diva: The positives

The episodes of Castaway Diva always leaves the viewers wanting more. The episodes build up the mystery and end with the viewers hooked on, waiting for the next episode. Not only does the show focuses on Mok Ha's determination, it also shows her as a human. It does not portray her as the best kind of person. Her character has been given both good and bad aspects, like humans really are. While on one hand she advocates for her friends and family, on the other hand, her dreams are also one of her top priorities.

The story also plays with the concept of what is a family. It talks about the concept of birth family and chosen family. Though Mr Lee is not Bo Gyeol and Woo Hak's real father, the boys don't hesistate to show him their emotions and affections.

Advertisement

Castaway Diva: The neagtives

While the show does justice to some characters, it falls a little flat with others. Bong Wan's character has no reedeeming qualities whatsoever. the script is written in a way that the viewers are bound to not relate to his character at all. His dark character could have been more fleshed out.

Ran Joo and her plotline cane come off as boring sometimes as no progress as such has been shown regarding her narrative. Also, her character's back and forth with emotions is can be jarring.

Castaway Diva: Performances

All the actors do a great job with their roles. Park Eun Bin has always impressed viewers with her roles in hit dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection, Do You Like Brahms? and many more. She has proven her versatility and abilities in the past. So it comes as no surprise that Park Eun Bin understood the assignment. Chae Jong Hyeop too provides great support to her character. He does a good job of displaying his acting skills and talents. In the past, he has worked on projects like Nevertheless, The Witch's Diner, Hot Stove League and more.

Final review of Castaway Diva episodes 9 and 10

Castaway Diva seemed like a warm slice of life initially but it took a drastic turn from everyone's expectations. Each episode ends in a mystery which builds up for the next episode. The K-drama also has its moments of fun and light but as the episodes are progressing, such moments are few in comparison. The theme keeps getting darker. The story shifts and pays more importance to Bo Gyeol and Woo Hak's family. Mok Ha and her dreams are also a part of the drama but are somewhere lost in other characters like Ran Joo, Bo Gyeol and Woo Hak's plot.

Castaway Diva is definitely a fun watch. Those looking to have a fun time and enjoy some slice of life mixed with mystery can give it a go.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva Ep 7-8 review: Park Eun Bin inches closer to fulfilling her singing dreams