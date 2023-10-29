Castaway Diva featuring Park Eun Bin starts with lukewarm but promising beginning with decent ratings

Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin premiered on October 28. The drama opened with a bang and saw decent viewership ratings. The story revolves around the character of Seo Mok Ha who was deserted on an uninhabited island for 15 years. After her rescue, she doesn't give up on her dreams and hopes of being a star despite challenges.

Castaway Diva premiered on October 28 and managed to receive decent viewership ratings. The first episode of the series garnered a 3.2 percent average nationwide viewership according to Nielsen Korea. The episode took the top spot during its time slot compared to all cable channels. The series started with a fair start and given the dynamic first episode, it is likely that it will garner more love and attention.

More details about Park Eun Bin's Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva premiered on October 28 and the tvN drama is streaming on Netflix. Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun will be reuniting for this drama. They have previously worked on hit dramas While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. The drama stars Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon.

It tells the story of Seo Mok Ha who got stranded on a deserted island as a kid and is only rescued 15 years later. She returns to urban life only to realize that she has lost her parents and she turns to her idol, Yoon Ran Joo.

Yoon Ran Joo was once a famous star who had fallen from grace and right when she hit rock bottom, she met her fan Seo Mok Ha and the two helped each other find themselves. Despite the difficulties of adapting to the familiar yet new life, Seo Mok Ha doesn't abandon her dreams of becoming a big star one day.

