Castaway Diva first teaser out: Park Eun Bin survives on stranded island and dreams to be singing star

Castaway Diva has dropped its first teaser starring Park Eun Bin. One of the most awaited K-dramas this year as it will mark Park Eun Bin's first drama since Extraordinary Attorney Woo. This romantic comedy-drama will explore the life of a girl who survived a deserted island for a long time while dreaming of becoming a superstar. Read on to learn more about the teaser.

Park Eun Bin starrer Castaway Diva's first teaser out

On September 22, tvN released the first teaser of the drama Castaway Diva illustrating the backstory of Park Eun Bin's character in the drama. This tale is about a woman called Seo Mok Ha, a person who gets trapped on a stranded island as she is on her way to achieve her dream to Seoul. In the teaser, she introduces herself as Seo Mok Ha of the deserted island leading to heavenly vocals hinting at her dreams and reality. Seo Mok Ha is seen trying her best to survive the harsh environment of the island every single day for a total of 15 years until she is rescued.

She is seen making the SOS sign in hopes that someday she will be able to go back again to where belongs. Despite the thrilling situation she faces on a daily basis, Seo Mok Ha never gives up on her dream to become a singing diva. Seo Mok Ha wishes to stand on stage in front of a huge crowd as she picks the mic to achieve her dream.

About Castaway Diva

This romantic comedy stars Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun. Chae Jong Yeop will take on the role of Kang Bo Geol, broadcasting producer of a musical variety show. Kim Hyo Jin will play the role of Yoon Ran Joo, Seo Mok Ha's idol who has lost her fame, however, she develops the inspiration to change her life after meeting Seo Mok Ha. Cha Hak Yeok aka VIXX's N will play Chae Jong Yeop's brother Kang Woo Hak, who is a news reporter at YGN news agency. Kim Joo Hun will play the CEO Lee Seo Joon who runs an entertainment agency where Yoon Ran Joo works. The K-drama is scheduled to release in the month of October as per the first poster of Castaway Diva.

