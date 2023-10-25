Castaway Diva: Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin form close bond to navigate challenges in NEW stills

Castaway Diva featuring Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin released teaser stills that showed their characters’ different personalities and the relationship that the two will be having. The drama is all set to air its first episode on October 28 at 9:20 pm KST which is 5:50 pm IST. Fans eagerly wait for its release because of its stellar cast and refreshing story. Here is a breakdown of the latest stills.

Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin build a friendship despite being different from each other

Castaway Diva dropped new teaser stills on October 25 which showed the two leading ladies Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin in their elements. Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mok Ha who was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. After her rescue, she tries to adapt to her familiar yet new surroundings of the urban world. Kim Hyo Jin plays a celebrity Yoon Ran Joo who is Seo Mok Ha’s idol. Yoon Ran Joo has lost her fame and popularity but in Seo Mok Ha’s eyes, she is still the best. When the fallen celebrity hits rock bottom, she is saved by her fan Seo Mok Ha.

In the new stills, Seo Mok Ha can be seen making the most of her resources on the deserted island. Though she looks a little rugged, she has the will to survive. On the other hand, we see Yoon Ran Joo in her dressing room going through a script, in all her glory. In another still, she lays on a couch and doesn’t seem to have much hope. In the last image, we see Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin on the bus and bonding. The two women find solace and friendship in each other when everything seems to be lost.

Release date and cast and crew of Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva will be released on October 28 and will be streaming on Netflix. director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun will be reuniting for this drama. They have previously worked on hit dramas While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. The drama stars Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon.

