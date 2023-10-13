Castaway Diva: Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin glow radiantly in NEW poster

tvN has released a new poster for the upcoming romantic comedy series Castaway Diva. The newly released poster for Castaway Diva exudes a cheerful ambiance, offering a glimpse into the anticipated lighthearted and joyous atmosphere of the upcoming romantic comedy K-drama. Park Eun Bin and Kim Hyo Jin's delightful pairing takes center stage, setting the tone for what promises to be an enjoyable series.

A new poster of Castaway Diva

In Castaway Diva, Kim Hyo Jin steps into the role of Yoon Ran Joo Seo Mok Ha’s idol, the once-glamorous top star who has faded into obscurity without any fans. Her character undergoes a transformative journey when her devoted fan, Seo Mok Ha, is rescued from a deserted island after 15 years, breathing new life into Yoon Ran Joo's world.

The newly unveiled poster captures the essence of the series, with Seo Mok Ha radiating hope and positivity, declaring, “No matter what! Let’s make this happen! And be the best!” On the other hand, Yoon Ran Joo smiles warmly and proudly, witnessing the determined Seo Mok Ha embark on a new dream they now share.

The caption on the poster hints at the joint quest these two women will undertake: “Just one dream, the challenge of turning our lives around.” This sets the stage for an intriguing and uplifting narrative as they navigate the journey of revitalizing their lives together.

Check out the new poster here!

More about Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva is an upcoming romantic comedy featuring Park Eun Bin as Seo Mok Ha, an aspiring singer whose journey takes an unexpected turn when she gets stranded on a deserted island while en route to a Seoul audition. The drama marks the collaboration of director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, known for their previous work on While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. Park Eun Bin, famed for her role in The Extraordinary Attorney Woo, makes a highly anticipated drama comeback in this production.

The cast includes other talented individuals such as Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun. Positioned as a slice-of-life drama with an engaging plot, Castaway Diva is expected to evoke emotional responses from viewers. The premiere is set for October 28 at 9:20 PM KST, promising an intriguing and entertaining watch.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Poll: A Good Day to Be a Dog, DOONA! and Castaway Diva: Pick your favourite October K-drama