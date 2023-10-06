Castaway Diva: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon flaunt sizzling chemistry in new poster

tvN’s highly awaited new K-drama title, Castaway Diva has dropped a new romantic teaser poster featuring Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon. The show slated for the late October release will delve into the adventures of a girl who made it through a long time of survival on a deserted island before making a comeback to the hustling town. The show marks the comeback of Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun Bin in the lead role. Read on to learn more about the poster.

Castaway Diva drops romantic poster with Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon

On October 6, the broadcaster released a new teaser poster starring Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin), Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jong Hyup), and Kang Woo Hak (Cha Hak Yeon). The three of them can be seen holding sparklers in their hand while smiling at the new beginning. tvN on September 22 debuted the first teaser of the show introducing the character of the female protagonist. Seo Mok Ha spends 15 years battling for her life on an isolated island before being rescued. The next teaser has her speaking candidly about how the island remained deserted for years with only trash everywhere. The second narrative of the show glimpses about her life prior to being lost. Seo Mok Ha wanted to be a singer and landed on an island while traveling to an audition.

Check out the poster!

More about Castaway Diva's plot

The K-drama will bring together director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, once again after While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. The story features Seo Mok Ha’s unwavering passion in pursuit of becoming a famous K-pop idol one day. The story takes a significant turn after Kang Bo Geol and Kang Woo Hak join forces to save the heroine. After being rescued from the island, she sets off on a touching voyage of adventure to a completely new world. Her life, however, takes a dramatic turn when she meets a director in charge of a musical variety show who is played by Chae Jong Hyeop. On October 28, the series will make its tvN debut replacing Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

