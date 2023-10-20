Castaway Diva: Park Eun Bin navigates wilderness to transform the deserted island into her haven

Park Eun Bin’s Castaway Diva has dropped new stills, glimpsing the challenging life of the character. The K-drama scheduled to air on October 28, chronicles the life of a girl named Seo Mok Ha, who once dreamed of becoming a K-pop idol, but was left stranded on a deserted island, with no one to rescue her. The series also stars Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon in the key roles. New stills of the show further provide an insight into Park Eun Bin’s survival journey. Check out.

Park Eun Bin's journey from a deserted island to bustling city

The new stills from Castaway Diva provide a glimpse into two aspects of Seo Mok Ha’s (Park Eun Bin) life. The first character still is quite heartwrenching, with the main character patiently drawing every stroke on the massive rock, to represent the many years she lived on the island, hoping to get back to her parents and loved ones one day.

From diva to survivor, Seo Mok Ha's transformation on a deserted island

The posters that follow, show Seo Mok Ha's gradual adaptation to her lonely life on the isolated island, as she struggles to survive while keeping an eye out for danger. She has a bright smile on her face, which gives viewers a sense of hope and resilience.

The character growth of Park Eun Bin in the K-drama stills, that have been made public thus far, has left viewers reeling about her future once she is rescued. She is hard-working, with limited food options and not many clothes. On the shore, she rinses her clothes in the rough waves. Her fishnet vests are torn and dangles, as she tries to gather some food. Her cap is made from antique iron. One thing that her long stay on the remote island taught her, is the priceless lessons in life that go far beyond fame or money.

Castaway Diva storyline

The story revolves around Seo Mok Ha, a young girl who wishes to become a singer someday. After winning a competition, she decided to audition in Seoul. But, in an unfortunate turn of events, the next day she finds herself on a deserted island, with not a single human being around. After 15 years, Kang Bo Geol finally rescues her, and she returns to the bustling city. However, she fails to find herself fitting in the society's norms and can't believe how much has the world changed in 15 years.

The cast of Castaway Diva

Apart from Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop plays Kang Bo Geol, a producer at YGN's entertainment division, who rescues Seo Mok Ha. Cha Hak Yeon plays the part of Kang Woo Hak, a YGN news reporter and the older brother of Kang Bo Geol. The series is directed by Oh Choong Hwan and penned by Park Hye Ryun.

Check out Castaway Diva's Episode 1 trailer right here!

