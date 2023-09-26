Castaway Diva: Park Eun Bin transforms into gorgeous singing star on beach in latest poster and stills

Park Eun Bin starrer Castaway Diva has released the second poster of the show sending fans into a frenzy. Park Eun Bin's extremely beautiful visuals have been displayed in this character poster. Read on to learn more about Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's upcoming drama Castaway Diva.

Castaway Diva poster featuring Park Eun Bin

On September 26, tvN shared a new poster of this slice-of-life drama featuring the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun Bin. This follows the story of a young woman stuck on a stranded island for 15 years and dreams of becoming a singing star. Park Eun Bin exuded ethereal visuals on the island in the second poster as a diva. The poster said, "A story about saving your dreams from being pushed away". Park Eun Bin will play the role of Seo Mok Ha, the woman who survived an island alone for 15 years. Her limitations do not stop her from following her dreams as perfectly illustrated in the poster. The K-drama features actors like Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun. It is scheduled to premiere in October. Chae Jong Hyeop will play the role of Kang Bo Geol, a broadcast-producing director who runs a musical variety show.

Park Eun Bin's latest stills in Castaway Diva

After dropping the poster, tvN released three other stills from the upcoming drama. Park Eun Bin stood alone on the island under the night sky and the second was where she sat under an umbrella. The one was last but not least, Seo Mok Ha is seen standing on the stage with a mic as she pursues her dream.

Park Eun Bin's upcoming activities

With the 28th Busan International Film Festival nearing, previously Park Eun Bin has been confirmed as the host for the opening ceremony. Park Eun Bin will reunite with her co-star Lee Je Hoon from the K-drama Secret Door. The Busan International Film Festival will be taking place at the premises of the Busan Cinema Centre Outdoor theater. The 10-day film festival will start from October 4 to 13, at 7 PM KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'SOS': Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's Castaway Diva scheduled to air in THIS month