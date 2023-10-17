Castaway Diva: Park Eun Bin's serene guitar strumming teases mystical journey in NEW poster

Castaway Diva, the upcoming K-drama featuring Park Eun Bin is just around the corner. Amid the heightened anticipation and buzzworthy teasers, the makers have rolled out yet another mesmerizing poster of the lead. Featuring Park Eun Bin in a heavenly aura, the production house is leaving no stone unturned in providing a captivating visual appeal to hold the audience's interest. Check out the character posters along.

Castaway Diva drops stunning posters of Park Eun Bin, promising a dreamy journey

On October 16, the tvN show dropped the special premiere clip. The short video featured Park Eun Bin being rescued from the deserted island. On October 17, the broadcasters released a promotional picture of the show featuring the female lead in a serene backdrop. The first poster shows Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin) exuding a mystical aura as she basks in the sun on the remote island while being playful at the seashore.

The second poster of Castaway Diva shows the protagonist strumming her guitar, with her hair unkempt and radiant smile. The peaceful setting inspires thoughts of ease, tranquillity, and relaxation, which leads one to wonder whether her character can survive in the bustling city once rescued.

Castaway Diva’s premiere clip released

In the short promotional clip which was released ahead of the premiere, fans finally got a glimpse of Park Eun Bin’s live character. Her character was seen sitting on the edge of the boat after getting rescued while munching on a kimbap after 15 years. People around, watch and talk about her while feeling pity for the mountain of challenges she must have encountered while making it through several years on a barren island. There were few whispers about the terrible timing of her parents' deaths, which left her alone in this world. The emotionally charged storyline surely will evoke your core feelings, yet the underlying message of overcoming challenges acts as a source of motivation and resilience.

Castaway Diva release date and cast

Castaway Diva is scheduled to be released on October 28. The lead characters of the show are Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin), Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jong Hyup), and Kang Woo Hak (Cha Hak Yeon). Helmed by director Oh Choong Hwan and penned by Park Hye Ryun, the upcoming show will reunite the duo for the third time after working on While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. Reportedly, Castaway Diva is scheduled to replace the time slot of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun after debuting on tvN.

