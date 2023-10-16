Castaway Diva premiere clip: Park Eun Bin devours kimbap after 15 years on deserted island

Castaway Diva will be premiering in late October. A short clip from the first episode was released which gave an insight into the direction and tone the drama will take. In the clip, Park Eun Bin can be seen hungrily enjoying a kimbap. The character posters were also unveiled and the impressive cast is creating hype around this upcoming drama.

Castaway Diva’s premiere clip released starring Park Eun Bin

Castaway Diva’s premiere clip was released on October 16. In the short video, Park Eun Bin can be seen sitting on a boat as she is rescued. The actor has a satisfied look on her face as she eats a kimbap after 15 years. She hungrily chomps on the food as the other passengers look on and talk about her. They discuss how hard it must have been for her to survive on a deserted island alone for so many years and no wonder she devours the food of the modern world. As they pity the character for her challenging life, they also point out that her parents passed away while she was stranded and she doesn't have any siblings either

Castaway Diva’s character posters

The character posters were also released on October 16. Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mo Ha who was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. She is finally rescued and is adjusting to her new life. Though things are hard for her, she doesn’t give up on her dreams of being a star. In the poster, she can be seen smiling optimistically.

Kim Hyo Jin plays Yoon Ran Joo who finds Seo Mo Hak when she is about to end everything and is at rock bottom. She was once a big celebrity but lost everything due to circumstances. Other characters include Chae Jung Hyup who plays Kang Bo Gyeol, Cha HAk Yeon who plays Kang Woo Hak and Kin Ju Hyun who takes on the role of Lee Seo Joon.

The drama will be premiering on October 28 on tvN and Netflix.

