Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop: Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more

Name: Castaway Diva

Premiere Date: October 28, 2023

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Genre: Romance, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Castaway Diva is a romantic comedy genre Korean drama that stars Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, and Cha Hak Yeon in the main lead. It tells the story of a girl named Seo Mok Ha who has a dream to become a diva but she is left stranded on an uninhabited island and makes a return to the world after 15 years.

Where to watch Castaway Diva?

Castaway Diva also called Divas of the Deserted Island will premiere on October 28, 2023, at 9:20 PM KST. It is available to watch on tvN, a local cable operator in South Korea, and the streaming platform Netflix.

The cast of Castaway Diva

The main cast of Castaway Diva includes Park Eun Bin who plays Seo Mok Ha, a girl lost on a deserted island. Kim Hyo Jin plays Yoon Ran Joo who is a diva and top star that Mok Ha admires. Chae Jong Hyeop is Kang Bo Geol, a producer at YGN's entertainment department who rescues Mok Ha. Lastly, Cha Hak Yeon portrays the role of Kang Woo Hak who is Kang Bo Geol's older brother and a news reporter for YGN.

Castaway Diva's plot

The story revolves around Seo Mok Ha who is a young girl with dreams of becoming a diva. After winning a competition she heads to Seoul to audition but faces an unfortunate situation which leaves her stranded on an uninhabited island. Losing all connection with the real world, she makes her return to the world after 15 years after being rescued by Kang Bo Geol. Yoo Ran Joo is Seo Mok Ha's idol.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva premiere clip: Park Eun Bin devours kimbap after 15 years on deserted island