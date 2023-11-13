Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin tops most buzzworthy drama ranking this week; My Dearest grabs second spot

Castaway Diva ranked as the most buzzworthy drama this week according to Good Data Corporation list. The list is made after considering news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media of currently airing dramas and upcoming dramas. Park Eun Bin also took the second spot for the actor who created the most buzz. Here is the full list released of the top ten most buzzworthy drama this week.

Castaway Diva rises to the top

Castaway Diva took the first place on this for the first time since its release. The drama's star Park Eun Bin ranked at the second spot on the list of most buzzworthy actors. Following the romantic comedy, the historical romance My Dearest occupied the second place. Both the leading actors achieved a spot on the list of most buzzworthy actors too with Namgoong Min taking the top spot and Ahn Ji Eun following closely behind at number 3.

Strong Girl Namsoon ranked third in the drama list. The three female leads of this mystery romantic comedy, Lee Yoo Mi Kim Jung Wun and Kim Hae Suk, ranked at number 5, number 6 and number 10 respectively.

The nostalgic time travel piece Twinkling Watermelon placed at number 4 and its cast members Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeoun also managed to place themselves on the actors' list.

Though Doona did not make it to the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, Bae Suzy secured a place for herself on the actors' list by taking the 4th spot.

Top 10 buzzworthy dramas this week

Castaway Diva My Dearest Part 2 Strong Girl Namsoon Twinkling Watermelon The Matchmakers The Escape of The Seven Moon in the Day A Good Day to Be a Dog Evilive My Demon

The top 10 buzzworthy drama actors

Namgoong Min - My Dearest” Part 2 Park Eun Bin - Castaway Diva Ahn Eun Jin - My Dearest Part 2 Suzy - Doona! Lee Yoo Mi - Strong Girl Namsoon Kim Jung Eun - Strong Girl Namsoon Choi Hyun Wook - Twinkling Watermelon Ryeoun - Twinkling Watermelon Rowoon - The Matchmakers Kim Hae Sook - Strong Girl Namsoon

