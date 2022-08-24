Casts of Itaewon Class, Love In The Moonlight and The Sound of Magic star in team posters for upcoming show

TVING has released new team posters for its upcoming variety show, ‘Young Actors’ Retreat’! The show is set to star some cast members from three dramas which received immense popularity. Directed by Kim Sung Yoon PD, the three dramas ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Love In The Moonlight’, and ‘The Sound Of Magic’ will see some cast members coming together and taking a fun trip.

On August 24, TVING dropped posters featuring the three teams as they pose for adorable selfies. Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Joo Young make up the team of ‘Itaewon Class’. The team is said to have been very energetic, lead by their ‘Danbam CEO’, Park Seo Joon. The caption is bold as it reads, “From now on, we’re going to chew this place up and swallow it whole.”

Meanwhile, ‘Love in the Moonlight’ stars Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, B1A4’s Jung Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon reference a line from the drama in their caption, declaring, “Not being fun? I disallow it.” This team reportedly showed off cute chemistry, like that of a group of friends.

Further, the team of ‘The Sound of Magic’ makes a pun and references its Korean title ‘Annarasumanara’ at the same time with its caption that reads “Annara make-chemistry-happen.” The show’s cast members Hwang In Yeop, Choi Sung Eun, Ji Hye Won, and Kim Bo Yoon are said to have shown the warm image of little ducklings who follow around their senior and fellow cast member, Ji Chang Wook!

With its Korean title translation to ‘Youth Membership Training’, the upcoming variety show is set to premiere on September 9.

