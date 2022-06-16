‘Cat & Dog’, ‘Blue Hour’, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and more: Which is your favourite TXT title track?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a South Korean boy band formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time.

Its lead single ‘Crown’ debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear in the former and the second-fastest to appear in the latter. The group's early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

