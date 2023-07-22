CDNZA RECORDS terminates GOT 7’s JAY B’s contract amid all hate and accusations; Fans worried about artist

Amidst all the chaos and accusations surrounding GOT 7’s JAY B , his agency CDNZA RECORDS decided to terminate his contract out of the blue. The announcement was shared on social media infuriating fans and well-wishers.

Jay B’s contract terminated

GOT 7’s JAY B faced quite the heat lately when a series of alleged messages surfaced on social media. While the idols and fans were healing from the trauma, his agency CDNZA RECORDS dropped a bomb on social media. On July 22, on their official Twitter account, the agency announced the termination of JAY B 's contract. While they exclaimed the announcement was sudden, fans did not find the message quite convincing. While fans support their idol saying he deserves better, they are also praising CDNZA RECORDS for all their hard work and efforts to give fans some successful projects.

Recent allegations on JAY B

However, on July 18, a different aspect of JAY B 's online presence took center stage. An online post titled ‘The Male Idol Who Sends DMs To Non-Celebrities’ quickly went viral. The post contained several screenshots of messages allegedly sent by JAY B, a member of the popular group GOT7, to a fashion model and influencer with a substantial following on Instagram. According to the screenshots, JAY B initiated a conversation with the influencer by sending her a photo. In response, she posted the initial photo on her profile with a caption explaining her surprise at receiving such a message from a celebrity. The exchange continued, with the influencer documenting each step of the conversation for her audience.

In one of the last photos shared, JAY B mentioned that he had not been occupied lately as he was fulfilling his military duties as a public servant. This statement prompted the influencer to question the motive behind his contacting her, speculating whether it was merely due to boredom during his service. The post sparked significant interest and discussions within online communities, drawing attention to the privacy and boundaries between celebrities and their fans. While the authenticity of the messages and the intentions behind them remained a subject of debate, the incident shed light on the complexities of interactions between idols and non-celebrities in the age of social media.

