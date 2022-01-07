Celebrating Irrfan Khan: The Lunchbox to Piku, 5 films of world-class actor you can binge-watch this weekend

It is always a wonderful time to celebrate Irrfan Khan, the man with a heart of gold and brilliant screen presence. But even more so today, on the 7th of January, Irrfan’s 55th birth anniversary. As the first week of the brand New Year 2022 comes to an end, and the joy of the Holiday season slowly fades away into the crisp winter air, it’s time to make yourself cozy, get yourself a beverage of your choice, and binge on a handful of Irrfan’s films that portray the warmth, and complexity of human relationships.

Here’s to celebrating Irrfan as you catch these movies on different OTT platforms this weekend.

1. The Lunchbox (Amazon Prime Video)

If there’s one film that is synonymous with ‘flawless’, it’s ‘The Lunchbox’. Irrfan, as Saajan Fernandes, an aging widower, who finds a friend in Ila, a young married woman in a struggling marriage, evokes sensibilities you never knew you had in you. A few handwritten letters, a few meals cooked with care, and a meeting that never saw the light of day, and you have a timeless romance. Do you think Saajan got off the train to meet Ila at long last? I do.

2. Piku (SonyLiv)

This film is equally Rana Chaudhary’s (Irrfan) story as it is Piku (Deepika Padukone) and Bhaskor Banerjee’s (Amitabh Bachchan). They say you discover a lot about yourself and people in journeys, and this movie is all about that stuff. Irrfan’s chemistry with Deepika is adorable, much like their banter that sometimes makes way for heart-to-heart conversations.

3. Qarib Qarib Singlle (Netflix)

Qarib Qarib Singlle gave us the endearing pairing of Irrfan Khan opposite Parvathy Thiruvothu. Irrfan, steals hearts as the charming Yogi, as he goes on a journey with a young widow, Jaya Shashidharan (Parvathy) to meet his ex-partners. A light watch about two extremely different people who somehow, fall for each other, in a journey full of ups and downs.

4. Karwaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Another travel film featuring Irrfan Khan with a sweet and heartwarming story. Isn’t it mind-blowing how Irrfan could effortlessly make any character believable and likeable? Even as Shaukat, who sets out with his friend Avinash Rajpurohit (Dulquer Salmaan) to get his dead father’s misplaced mortal remains, Irrfan is beautiful. There are moments when the usually lively Shaukat becomes vulnerable, and, in a few lines, portrays the complex relationship he had with his father, giving a glimpse of Irrfan’s unmatchable craft yet again.

5. The Namesake (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on the novel by Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake is an English-language drama film directed by the noted filmmaker Mira Nair. Irrfan shares screen space with the beautiful and phenomenally talented Tabu in this layered story about identity, marriage, and the relationship between parents and children. The film portrays the story of a Bengali couple Ashoke (Irrfan) and Ashima Ganguly (Tabu), first-generation immigrants in the United States, and their life with their American-born children Gogol (Kal Penn) and Sonia (Sahira Nair).

PS: Happy Irrfan Khan Day to all of us!