Celebrating Shin Min Ah on her birthday with a look down her marvelous journey so far

Actress Shin Min Ah celebrates her birthday today!

Probably the first love of most not-so-new fans, actress Shin Min Ah, turns 37 today. Fans have flocked to social media sending birthday wishes and encouraging words for her return to the small screen this year. Last year, it was announced that the production of the highly anticipated drama Here, starring the aforementioned birthday beauty, was pushed back due to the pandemic. This left fans with only Diva that released in September 2020, a movie about a swimmer who loses her memory in a car accident, and her best friend mysteriously disappears.

Since her debut in a support role in the drama Yesterday, the actress has displayed applause-worthy versatility at both the small and large screens. So how did this actress kick start her career in the entertainment industry? Let's rewind the time.

Early debut

Shin Min Ah graced the cover of Kiki Magazine at the young age of 14, three years before her acting debut. She describes her early debut as one of her regrets as she entered an industry that robbed off her childhood. While people her age were having fun at school, she would be shooting at a studio.

Music video appearances

Starting with Lee Seung Hwan's A Request in 1999, Shin Min Ah has made appearances in many music videos, most of which were for the boy group g.o.d. This facilitated her scouting as it increased her onscreen presence.

Elaborate preparation

With versatile roles came every role's particular features. Highlighting these is very important for any actor, let alone a budding one. She learned cello for the movie A Bittersweet Life, learned to dance for Go Go 70s, and it was revealed that she fainted while learning to box for the drama Punch. If someone puts this much effort, why would they not be this loved?

True to roots

Shin Min Ah started as a model and she still is one, despite her acting career. Even after she began gaining recognition for her acting skills, she kept on modelling on the side. Even today you would find her representing beauty and clothing brands in top magazines.

