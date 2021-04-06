Celebrating the versatile visual king AKA SEVENTEEN's Kim Mingyu

Happy Mingyu Day! We take a look at his razor-sharp yet tasteful transformation as the new fashion king! Read on to find out.

It is Mingyu day today! Mingyu aka SEVENTEEN's talented rapper and visual, Kim Mingyu turns 24 years old today (25 years in Korean age). Mingyu was born in Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Mingyu got cast by Pledis Entertainment when he was in his second year of middle school and trained for four years before he debuted as a rapper and visual of SEVENTEEN.

Mingyu is not only a talented rapper, but he is also part of SEVENTEEN's hip-hop sub-unit which consists of unit leader S.Coups, Wonwoo, Vernon and Mingyu himself. Mingyu is ranked the number one visual in the hip-hop subunit and is also in charge of the hair-styling in the group. He was recruited to audition as a trainee for the group solely based on his visuals! It is evident from their performances and appearances, that Mingyu certainly has a keen eye for fashion and style. His fashion has certainly evolved from a cutesy teenager to a K-pop idol heartthrob!

But Mingyu is not only taking care of his own visuals, but also the group's visuals! Lovingly dubbed as 'Stylist Mingyu', he can often be seen giving a last-minute fashion touch-up to his group members. Mingyu is also called 'Spicy Kim', now that is related to all the mukbang broadcasts he hosts for CARATS, but one cannot deny that this fancy title can also be used to describe his fiery sense of fashion!

Mingyu has sharp features and with a towering height of 6 ft 2 inches, he can make any piece of clothing look stylish! He exudes a dual aura of a cute boy next door and also effortlessly sensuous with ease. He can also flawlessly carry off a rainbow of different hair colours but our personal favourites are Mingyu with ash-grey coloured hair which he sported at KCON LA, Spicy Kim aka fiery red hair look and also deep-violet hair colour. We stan a visual, versatile fashion king! Once again, Happy Birthday, Mingyu!

Credits :Instagram

