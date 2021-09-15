Celebrities paired as father and son, The Penthouse stars as villains; Check out these upcoming variety shows

Bored with a lack of variety shows to watch while having dinner with your family? KBS and tvN are here for the rescue! On September 15 KST, the broadcasting channels announced two interesting variety shows. KBS 2TV plans to launch a new variety show named ‘New Family Relationship Certificate Godfather’ in October while tvN will star ‘The Penthouse’ actors ‘Uhm Ki Joon’, ‘Bong Tae Gyu’ and ‘Yoon Jong Hoon’ as villains in its own show.

tvN’s upcoming variety show airing on September 28 at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST) ‘We Won’t Hurt You’ is a chaotic but healing reality one that will help villains find out about their true selves again. ‘The Penthouse’ actors will star as friends who invite villains to their house, which is used as a healing place. It is said to be an easy-going fun show, revealing the actors’ clumsy and witty selves.

In the other news, the KBS 2 show ‘New Family Relationship Certificate Godfather’ will pair up celebrities as father and son in order to observe the relationship between the two and help viewers understand the point of view of the younger and older generations together.

The production team shared its thoughts by saying: “We’re living in a frustrating era because parents don’t understand their sons’ and daughters’ ways of thinking, and children can’t communicate with their parents. Through the stories of the ‘nation’s father’ celebrities, who have carried South Korea’s modern history, and the ‘nation’s son’ celebrities, who are still looking for the answer to life, we want to create an opportunity that enlightens viewers about the importance of family.”

Are you excited for the upcoming variety shows? Let us know in the comments below.