Celebrity Early Review: Park Gyu Young is a vengeful influencer; Kang Minhyuk displays mysterious presence

Celebrity is a series portraying the beautiful and wild faces of influencers and Ari, who has hopped into the reality where you can bring in cash by simply becoming well known. The story of Ari, a normal office worker who suddenly became an influencer, was presented by director Kim Chul Gyu as a drama that he wanted to portray very realistically as to how people in the social media world desire, envy, fight, and love.

It reveals insight into the tales of web-based entertainment firmly connected with our day to day routines and powerhouses who rule as rising royals, and excitingly unwinds their own prosperity regulation cheat keys as well as checks and mystery fights between superstars. With the popularity of social media, the internet celebrities have become the new level of popularity and follower count is the new currency and standard of the celebrity world. Park Gyu Young as Seo Ari is a rollercoaster to say the least, she goes from being a formerly rich person to a newly popular influencer who has the internet on her finger tips. CNBLUE’s Minhyuk plays the role of Han Joon Kyung, CEO of a third-generation conglomerate and a cosmetics brand. Kang Min Hyuk created a fresh romance by portraying the apathetic Joon Kyung in his own style, introducing the character as someone who is straightforward and self-assured enough to be introduced as a self-proclaimed princess maker. Lee Chung Ah also plays an important role in the drama.

The first two episodes go back and forth between past and present to show how Seo Ari has grown to her celebrity status from being a humble girl who lives paycheck to paycheck. In present day, Seo Ari is vengeful and begins spilling her life story through Instagram live but the antagonists of the drama could not believe their eyes since they were sure she was dead. The first two episodes do not go into detail about her fall from being a celebrity but it is sure that these 5 women are behind the apparent death of Seo Ari. Han Joon Kyung is also a passing but memorable character for his visuals, expressions and his interest towards her. Seo Ari seems like someone with strict principles who has no time for the world of influencers but through her friend and another old friend-turned-influencer, she gets sucked into the gratifying world of social media. Her true personality and easy-going fashion makes her an instantly likable celebrity for the masses. But it is obvious that she loses track of her true self in this generation of fast-paced life and instant gratification.

The drama definitely begins with a great start and makes us want to binge all 12 episodes in one night!

