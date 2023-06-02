Celebrity: Park Gyu Young seeks revenge as she comes back to life in first teaser and poster

On June 1, Netflix unveiled the first teaser and poster for Celebrity which tells the story of an internet celebrity with over 1 million followers who comes back to life to seek revenge from people that benefited from her death. The teaser poster, which has been released, piques the curiosity of Seo Ari (played by Park Gyu Young), who became a social media celebrity thanks to her personality that stands out from her visuals. It makes people want to know what lies behind her beauty as she is an influencer that everyone envies.

The teaser that was released at the same time talks about how Seo Ari, a regular person, became a top celebrity and what she will reveal about the real world of internet influencers like Han Jun Kyung (played by Kang Minhyuk), a third-generation chaebol heir who became inspired by Seo Ari, Yoon Si Hyun (played by Lee Chung Ah), whom everybody needs to be aware and envy despite the fact that Jin Tae Jeon (played by Lee Dong Gun) doesn't have an online social media account and he is Yoon Si Hyun’s spouse and delegate of a huge law office. This couple is the ultimate power couple but they have a closet filled with skeletons to get to where they are today. The viewers can also see the people who are bringing the tumultuous 'Celebrity' world together, like the influencer Oh Min Hye (played by Jeon Hyo Sung), who is a friend of Ari's and also has a personal brand identity.

The drama's director, Kim Chul Gyu, stated during an interview with a South Korean media outlet that he wanted to clearly highlight the desire to rise in class through the story of influencers who attract wealth and power from their large following and public attention like an emerging upper-class influencer who made an appearance in our lives during the era of social media. Through the episodes of 'Celebrity,' the story of how they overcame intense competition to reach where they are today and what the popularity race they so desperately want to win will be revealed.

