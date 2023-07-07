Celebrity: Park Gyu Young shares cute behind-the-scenes moments with co-stars Kang Minhyuk and Lee Chung Ah

On July 7, Celebrity star Park Gyu Young took to the Instagram story to share some cute and funny behind-the-scenes photos and videos alongside her co-stars Kang Minhyuk and Lee Chung Ah! In the first one, it is the revolving door scene that got many fans hooked on the chemistry of the lead pair. She also showed her friendship with Lee Chung Ah during takes as they take care of each other and look out as well. Many other actors also shared some pictures of their shenanigans during shoots and fans loved how comfortable the cast members are with each other!

Success of Celebrity starring Park Gyu Young, Kang Minhyuk and others:

Park Gyu Young had approximately 2 million Instagram followers on July 6, but just one day later, on July 7, she had more than 2.05 million. She gained 500,000 followers in a flash. Her account gained 300,000 followers in a week following the release of Celebrity, according to the trend. It is thanks to the outcome of the drama which was released overall through Netflix on June 30th. The drama didn't get a lot of attention initially, yet step by step spread through word of mouth and online reviews, began drawing in the viewership of worldwide watchers past South Korea.

Celebrity’s achievement:

Following its release, it neglected to reach #1 on Netflix in different nations as well as in Korea. However, they expanded the definition of celebrity on July 6 when they won first place in nine countries, including Bolivia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. This drama is doing well, ranking second in the global TV show category, according to an OTT ranking aggregation site. The one-of-a-kind star of 'Celebrity,' Park Gyu Young, is also getting a lot of attention around the world thanks to this growing trend. As a result, the number of people following her on social media skyrocketed very quickly. On Instagram, fans are sending messages of support and love in many languages across various countries.

