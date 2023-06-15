Celebrity: Park Gyu Young shows her rags-to-riches life with deadly twist in new trailer for upcoming drama

On June 15, the main poster and main trailer for the new show Celebrity were made available on Netflix. The main poster and main trailer for the Netflix series have been released. They show Ari (Park Gyu Young), a famous person who jumped into the world of money by becoming famous, confronting the beautiful and intense bare faces of celebrities. They also display the secret side of the celebrity world that everyone was curious about.

The poster and trailer:

In contrast to her happy face in the spotlight, Ari, a wonderful celebrity, in the released main poster with her dark-stained dress. In addition, her intense words and the diverse characters in her immediate environment pique her interest in the upcoming events. The main trailer reveals the story with a live broadcast of the deceased Ari's return and tells the world the secret cheat key to how Seo Ari, a commoner with 1.3 million followers, became a celebrity. People who are directly related to Ari are caught in an even greater state of confusion as the shocking live broadcast begins to sway public opinion. Preliminary viewers are curious about the truth about Ari and the kind of ending that the envy, jealousy, conspiracy, and manipulation behind the glamorous fashion show and opulent party on social media has brought to them.

Celebrity:

From the previously released teasers and posters, one can see that Seo Ari is a person who is filled with vengeance against people who caused her sad demise. The revenge plot feels more sinister than they make it look. The shiny and glamorous world of influencers is apparently filled with secrets, which they will be displaying in the series. Living in a world where social media rules over traditional sources of media, it is common to see many social media celebrities live a luxurious life. The 10-20 second videos allow people to feel closer to the personalities they relate to or like. This series gives an inside view into the convoluted world of social media and how a few million followers changes people’s perspectives.

Meanwhile, on June 30th, Celebrity starring Park Kyu Young, Kang Minhyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jeon Hyo Sung, will be available on Netflix in 190 nations.

ALSO READ: ReKommendations: Bloodhounds, King the Land, See You in My 19th Life, and more K-dramas to watch this weekend

Advertisement