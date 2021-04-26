Celebs praising Youn Yuh Jung for Oscar, SHAX & Tea Party on Music Bank, Penthouse S3 & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 26. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

BTS’ digital single Butter, Lee Sung Kyung’s possible acting comeback, Baekhyun’s birthday celebration, KQ Ent stepping up their game to take action against malicious rumours of their artists and many other stories would’ve hooked you to them today, on April 26. While they ran in the forefront, here are some that might have gone under the radar for you. Check them out!

NCT DREAM reveals more information about the songs on ‘Hot Sauce’

The band’s first full album ‘Hot Sauce’ will release digitally on May 10. This album consists of 10 songs and the title track is of the same name, ‘Hot Sauce’. The songs are a mix of genres and broadcast the spectrum of talent the members possess.

From all the songs in the list, ‘Rainbow’ track is an R&B pop song that compares the members to a book with seven bookmarks, just like a rainbow. What’s more to look out for is the rap in Rainbow by Mark, Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung.

‘My Youth’ is another R&B pop song that conveys gratitude for the beautiful season and reminiscing the memories of being together with a loved one.

‘Be There For You’ is a light and emotional ballad song by Haechan, Renjun and Chenle with the background of a smooth piano. There’s also light guitar strumming and it talks about always being there for the members.

Korean celebrities praise actress Youn Yuh Jung’s historic win at 93rd Academy Awards

Veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of character Soonja in the movie ‘Minari’. She is the first Korean actress to claim a win at the Academy Awards, which is nothing short of historic. Jeon Do Yeon, her co-star in ‘The Housemaid’, released a message via Management SOOP, “Simply saying ‘congratulations’ is not nearly enough, but I wholeheartedly congratulate her and wish that she will bask in this great joy. Sunsengnim (term used to refer to an elder with respect), you are amazing, and I am so proud. I hope that a road full of flowers await in your future.””

Choi Woo Sik shared his congratulations, saying that he was desperately wishing for the actress to win while watching the broadcast and teared up while seeing her get the award. He also wished that she stays healthy always and actively appears in greater projects!

Park Seo Joon, in his congratulatory message, recalled his time at ‘Youn’s Stay’ when he appeared with the Oscar-winning actress and looked up to her. He said that he’s sure that she was the same person people respected on the sets of ‘Minari’ too. He added, “I think that’s why grandma Soonja felt more softer and lovely. I sincerely congratulate you on your Oscar, and I hope you will continue to stay healthy.”

Other celebrities such as Kim Hye Soo, Bae Doona, Kim Go Eun, Han Ji Min, Han Hyo Joo, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Byung Hun, Claudia Kim and even President Moon Jae In congratulated Youn Yuh Jung for this legendary win!

Upcoming drama ‘Imitation’ to make sensational appearances on program ‘Music Bank’

KBS 2TV supported drama ‘Imitation’ is making waves with promotional activities. Information was released through Newsen stating the fictional idol groups in the drama, Tea Party and SHAX are going to perform on Music Bank, on dates April 30 and May 7 respectively. Tea Party is a ficitonal girl group consisting of Lee Ma Ha (Jung Ji So), Shim Hyun Ji (Lim Nayoung) and Yoo Ri Ah (Minseo), while SHAX is a fictional boy group which has members Han Jae Woo (Ahn Jeong Hun), Hyuk (Choi Jong Ho), Kang Lee Hyun (Hwiyoung), Do Jin (Park Yu Rik) and ex member Lee Eun Jo (Kang Chan Hee). The drama is based on a webtoon and features three idol groups battling it out for the top spot, also showcasing their struggle and personal lives.

The Penthouse Season 3 starts filming

After leaving the audience on an incredible cliffhanger in Season 2, The Penthouse: War in Life has officially announced that they will start filming Season 3 from April 27. The script reading for the third season took place on April 22 and the third season is expected to be more murkier and explosive. The current aim for the drama to air is in June 2021.

