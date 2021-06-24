CEO and President of Gucci, Marco Bizzari, is all praises for Gucci’s Global Ambassador: EXO’s Kai

The CEO shares why Kai was chosen for presenting the brand on a global level. Read more to know about it!

The CEO and President of the eminent fashion house Gucci, Marco Bizzari, has nothing but praise and admiration for EXO’s Kai. In an interview with Marco Bizzari, the business executive stated that the relationship between Gucci and Kai is a special one. EXO’s Kai has been the Global Ambassador of Gucci for three straight years. The top-notch brand celebrated its 100-year anniversary by launching a special collection in collaboration with the idol celebrity making him the first Korean artist to do so. A trademark theme of the brand is to dive into nostalgia in its pictorials and Kai’s pictorials are no different as he features with teddy bears in the photos and even the clothing and accessories are inspired by Kai’s favorite teddy bear.

Marco Bizzari in particular mentioned why Kai held such a special place for the brand. Kai is a singer, dancer and actor who is known for his unique style in everything that he does. Bizzari says that the audience can feel the freedom through Kai’s dancing along with the modernity which is what Gucci also values and aims to convey. He lauded Kai for being a voracious reader too. Netizens couldn’t help but agree to the CEO’s words and elaborate on why they also felt that Kai was perfect for the brand. They complimented his dynamic and dreamy facial expression which can evoke a variety of emotions from the public. Few netizens commented on how they were proud to have a Korean be the face of the luxurious brand.

Gucci had been facing several obstacles in 2015 until Marco Bizzari took the wheel and helped the company grow into a brand for the youth. Bizzari also made the Italian fashion designer, Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s Creative Director. Alessandro Michele was the one who designed Kai’s collection keeping in mind the idol’s precious teddy bear to feature. EXO’s Kai has surely made all his fans proud!

