CEO-dol Mart NEW trailer: EXO’s Xiumin, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young try to run a supermarket

On September 14, TVING released the highlight trailer for the upcoming comedy slice of life drama CEO-dol Mart with the main cast of EXO’s Xiumin, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young, Choi Won Myeong, Lee Sae On and Choi Jung Woon. The highlight trailer displayed the challenges that the five idols had to face while running a failing supermarket. It began on September 15.

CEO-dol Mart highlight trailer starring Xiumin, Hyungwon and others:

Lee Shin Young (Choi Ho Rang), Xiumin (Shin Tae Ho), Hyungwon (Jo Yi Joon), Choi Won Myeong (Eun Young Min), and Lee Sae On (Yoon Sang Woo) show up as Thunder Young men individuals, and Choi Jung Woon (Oh Ye Rim) joins as an accomplished part-timer with extensive experience working at a grocery store. The individuals from the disbanded group Thunder Boys are getting together again following 5 years, however it's anything but a get-together. The individuals got Boram Shop in lieu of remuneration for their five years of activities collectively. Choi Ho Rang, the leader, and Shin Tae Ho, the main dancer, realized after five years that all Thunder Boys members are the Presidents of Boram Shop on paper. Shin Tae Ho thought it was a surprising lottery, yet the truth was different. This is because this store had a lot of debt, like taxes and credit card fees.

CEO-dol Mart:

Choi Ho Rang brings in the other owners, rapper Jo Yi Joon, singer Eun Young Min, and the youngest member, Yoon Sang Woo, to examine the grocery store. There were a few moments where they were cheerful about their get-together following 5 years and they talked about Boram Mart. These five people face the truth that in the event that they don't reimburse the enormous amounts of money in forms of taxes and credits, their supermarket will be seized. Here, dubious characters watch out for them, including a scary masked man who shows up before the grocery store on a day when there was a thunderstorm, and a man in a suit who appeared to not like to work with them.

