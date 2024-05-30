Cha Eun Woo and Jung Hae In set friendship goals in sweet reunion at Dior fashion event; see VIDEO

Cha Eun Woo and Jung Hae In are two of the leading actors in the current K-drama industry. Despite being each others’ contemporaries, every time they meet, fans can’t help but praise their synergy. The duo reunited recently at a fashion event for a global luxury brand.

Cha Eun Woo and Jung Hae In have a brief interaction at Dior fashion event

On May 29, Cha Eun Woo and Jung Hae In attended Dior’s Diorivera 2024 collection launch event. Both of them looked absolutely handsome with their well-built physiques donning the brand’s stunning collection.

A clip from the evening made it to the internet, where the actors can be seen having a sweet interaction, leaving fans pondering about their conversation.

Notably, as fellow brand ambassadors, the K-drama stars previously met at Dior’s event.

See Cha Eun Woo and Jung Hae In’s reunion clip below:

Cha Eun Woo and Jung Hae In are known as long-time friends

In June 2019, when the Snowdrop actor was shooting for his film Start-Up (not to be confused with the drama), Cha Eun Woo surprised him by sending a truck loaded with delicious snacks.

In August, Jung Hae In paid back the gesture by sending a coiffe truck to the True Beauty actor’s Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’s filming set.

They continued showing support to each other's work many times over the years.

Hence, fans were truly happy to see the leading stars reunite recently at the fashion event.

Jung Hae In and Cha Eun Woo deck out stunning ensembles at Dior event

Meanwhile, on this day’s Dior event, Cha Eun Woo decked out an all-black ensemble comprising a long black coat, trousers of the same color, and an inner vest. Especially his top held together by a single knot exposed a long part of his muscular chest, leaving fans going gaga over his physique.

Many called him a ‘Dior Prince’, saying that he looked like a true runway model.

On the other hand, Jung Hae In donned a light blue striped shirt with a dark palette jacket. He completed his outfit with a few accessories and black leather shoes.

Alongside these two actors, many other K-celebs also took the evening’s red carpet. Among those were Han So Hee and NewJeans’ Haerin.

