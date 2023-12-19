Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo-starrer upcoming K-drama Wonderful World confirms release date

Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo will team up for the upcoming drama titled Wonderful World. The production team has confirmed that the MBC drama will air on Friday and Saturday in March 2024 and will be available on Disney+ as well.

Fans are excited for this mystery series as it marks the first-ever collaboration of two big Korean superstars. With this project, veteran actress Kim Nam Joo will make her comeback to the small screen after five years. She was last seen in the JTBC drama Misty (2018).

Cha Eun Woo & Kim Nam Joo-starrer Wonderful World will premiere in March 2024

On December 19, MBC Network announced that the forthcoming weekend drama Wonderful World will wrap up its filming and production process soon and will be released in March 2024.

Fans are anticipating an immersive experience from this drama, not only for its amazing star cast but also for the fact that Lee Seung Young is in charge of direction, who is known for critically acclaimed dramas such as Tracer 1, 2 and Voice 2. Moreover, the script for the upcoming drama is penned by writer Kim Ji Eun, who has previously worked on dramas including Lies of Lies and Cheongdamdong Scandal.

Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo’s characters in Wonderful World

In the series, Kim Nam Joo will take on the lead as Eun Soo Hyun, a successful psychology professor who loses her son. She is determined to find the culprit and bring justice to her child. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, on the other hand, will portray a character named Kwon Sun Yool, who crosses paths with Eun Soo Hyun and has a dark secret hidden behind his kind face.

The supporting cast includes Kim Kang Woo and Im Se Mi. While actor Kim Kang Woo will play Kang Soo Ho, who is Eun Soo Hyun’s husband and a news anchor, actress Lim Se Mi will assume the role of Han Yoo Ri, the owner of an editing shop who happens to be very close to Eun Soo Hyun and helps her during her emotional turmoil.

