Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young starrer A Good Day to Be a Dog set to air two episodes this week; Find out WHEN

MBC’s series A Good Day to Be a Dog starring ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Celebrity actress Park Gyu Young is ready to treat viewers with a special double dose this Wednesday. The production team has officially announced that this week, on November 15, fans will get the treat of watching Episodes 5 and 6 back-to-back. It's a delightful opportunity for fans to enjoy seeing their favorites for longer this week.

Double episode this week for A Good Day to Be a Dog – Why?

The rescheduling for the broadcast of A Good Day to Be a Dog serves as a necessary adjustment following the drama's cancellation twice. These cancellations were a result of the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) postseason, causing an interruption in the regular once-a-week airing of the series. The decision to air back-to-back episodes is a strategic move to compensate for the missed broadcasts and ensure viewers catch up on the storyline seamlessly.

Both episode 5 and episode 6 are set to air one after another on November 15.

Buzz around A Good Day to Be a Dog

Derived from a popular webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog is an enchanting romantic fantasy narrative focusing on Han Hae Na played by Park Gyu Young, a woman burdened with a peculiar curse. Her curse is activated whenever she kisses a man, transforming her into a dog. The only individual capable of reversing this spell is her colleague Jin Seo Won portrayed by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. However, Jin Seo Won is plagued by a fear of dogs due to an incident from his past, an event that's deeply etched in his memory.

As the romantic comedy-drama genre matures, audiences around the world have embraced the intriguing tale, which combines human emotions with the adorable humorous twist of our favorite furry pets.

This development comes at a moment when the plot is reaching its most awaited twists and turns, putting viewers on the edge of their seats. It can surely be assumed that the following episodes are going to be full of surprises and touching moments and none of the fans would want to miss any of the drama's newest developments. Your favorite characters will confront new problems, and their relationships will take unforeseen turns with the promise to contain more laughter, and, of course, wonderful canine antics.

