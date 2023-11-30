Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung confirmed to host 38th Golden Disc Awards

Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the 38th Golden Disc Awards. The award show will be held in Jakarta this year. Sung Si Kyung is a South Korean singer and entertainer. Fans eagerly anticipate the chemistry the two will present at the prestigious event.

Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung to host 38th Golden Disc Awards

Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will be taking over the 38th Golden Disc Awards which is scheduled to take place on January 6 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. This would be Sung Si Kyung’s eighth year.

More about Sung Si Kyung

Sung Si Kyung is a singer, entertainer and television host. He made his debut in 2001 and since has won many prestigious awards including Best Song at the Mnet Asia Music Awards 2020, Best Male Artist at the Mnet Asia Music Awards 2011 and many more. He has also been a part of many variety shows like 2 Days & 1 Night, The Voice of Korea 2020 and many more.

Sung Si Kyung released his latest album on October 19 along with the music video of the title track Us, Even for a Moment (literal title). Actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee are featured in the video.

More about Cha Eun Woo

On November 23, Cha Eun Woo, NCT NEW TEAM, THE BOYZ, and various other celebrities attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. At the award ceremony, a knife attack took place which shook the attendees and the fans. Fans took a sign of relief as Cha Eun Woo returned home to South Korea safely.

Former ASTRO member Rocky made his solo debut on November 24. He shared that the ASTRO members had joined in on the opening ceremony celebration of his new agency. Cha Eun Woo couldn't make it due to his busy schedule, he sent a flower wreath to mark his presence and show his support for a friend.

Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in the latest romantic comedy-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog. The drama which is based on a webtoon is doing well in terms of viewership and is garnering a lot of attention.

