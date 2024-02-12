Cha Eun Woo is all set to debut as a solo artist with his first mini album, ENTITY. On February 8, 2024, the artist released a teaser video amidst a breathtaking location. Along with the short clip, an image was also released, which showcases a snippet of the heartfelt lyrics of all the songs that will be featured in the album.

Cha Eun Woo unveils teaser video and a snippet of the lyrics for upcoming solo album ENTITY

In the teaser video, Cha Eun Woo is seen on an elevated terrain where he is surrounded by majestic mountains. The camera follows him as he stands on the hilltop and looks directly at the lens. The K-pop idol stands stoically as heavy winds blow, and the emotional distress can be evidently noticed through his expressions.

However, along with the video, he has also provided a sneak peek at the lyrics of the various songs that are included in the album. Stains of tears can also be seen across the page and over the writing. Moreover, an hourglass is drawn at the corner of the page, which represents the time washed away or the very few moments left with his loved one.

The lyrics talk about a painful breakup that the artist has gone through. The heartwrenching separation from his lover has left his world with no light. However, as time goes by, the dark room is filled with rays of sunlight, making the artist feel that he is no longer alone.

Prior to this, the artist had also released multiple teasers. He showcases two sides of himself, representing the different feelings. One concept displays his softer and more positive side, which sees the world with bright eyes. Whereas, another concept showcases his unapologetic and fierce personality.

Cha Eun Woo debut solo album release date and Fancon details

Cha Eun Woo will release his first solo album on February 15, 2024. The album, along with the music video for the title track, will be released on the same day. The total number of songs has not been revealed yet, but it is expected that it will contain 4-5 songs.

Following the release of his album, the artist has another schedule lined up. The singer will be appearing in a solo fan concert on February 17, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, South Korea. The fancon is called Just One Minute [Mystery Elevator], where the artist will perform the album for the first time in front of a live audience.

