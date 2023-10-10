Cha Eun Woo fears Park Gyu Young in new A Good Day to Be a Dog stills ahead of premiere

MBC's upcoming drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, has released new stills ahead of its highly anticipated premiere. Adapted from a webtoon, the fantasy romance drama revolves around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses a man. The catch is that the only person capable of breaking this curse is her colleague, Jin Seo Won, who has a fear of dogs due to a forgotten traumatic event. The premise sets the stage for an intriguing and potentially heartwarming story that blends fantasy elements with romance.

A Good Day to Be a Dog releases new stills

In the drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Jin Seo Won, a high school math teacher haunted by a childhood trauma that instilled a fear of dogs in him. The plot unfolds when his co-worker and Korean language teacher, Han Hae Na, played by Park Gyu Young, accidentally kisses him, triggering a curse that transforms her into a dog every night. To break the curse, she must kiss Jin Seo Won while in her dog form.

The newly released stills offer an intriguing glimpse into both the human and canine sides of Han Hae Na. Notably, viewers can look forward to the exceptional performance of Finna, a renowned dog actor, who steps into the role of Han Hae Na when she transforms into an adorable dog.

The caption of the stills reads "A cute dog confronting a very scared Seo Won 💖 This unexpected meeting will be confirmed tomorrow at 9 PM ✨" which serves as a teaser, providing a glimpse into an upcoming scene in the storyline of the show. It hints at an encounter between a cute dog, likely the transformed Han Hae Na, and a frightened Jin Seo Won. The caption cleverly builds intrigue and anticipation, inviting viewers to tune in for the premiere at 9 PM.

The images depict Jin Seo Won encountering the dog-form Hae Na in a narrow alley. Overwhelmed by his fear of dogs, Jin Seo Won shields his face with his hand and hesitates to come down from a trash can, clutching onto the wall. In contrast, the expression on dog Hae Na’s face conveys confusion in response to Jin Seo Won’s unexpected hostility, her eyes silently pleading, mirroring the emotions of her human counterpart. Another still captures human Hae Na standing behind a wall with a worried expression. The newly released stills, hinting at Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na's meeting outside of school, have piqued viewers' curiosity about the reasons behind their private encounter. The images evoke a sense of mystery, prompting anticipation about the unfolding storyline and the dynamics between the characters in A Good Day to Be a Dog.

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog

The production team shared insights into the premiere episodes of A Good Day to Be a Dog. In Episodes 1 and 2, the team mentioned that the relationship between Seo Won and Hae Na, initially just colleagues, will gradually progress, marking the beginning of their unique “dogmance:. They expressed hope that viewers would enjoy the unfolding story surrounding the distinctive curse and encouraged them to pay attention to how the drama aligns with the original webtoon.

With a sense of excitement, the production team urged viewers not to miss the first broadcast and to tune in to witness the start of this intriguing and fantasy-filled romance. A Good Day to Be a Dog is set to premiere its first two episodes on October 11 at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST.

Watch the teaser here:

