Cha Eun Woo grabs top spot on January boy group member brand reputation rankings; BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BTS’ Jin follow
Cha Eun Woo has topped the boy member brand reputation ranking for the month of January followed by BIGBANG's G-Dragon and BTS' Jin.
The boy group member brand reputation rankings for January 2025 have been revealed. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes up the first spot on the list. Moreover, BIGBANG’s D-Dragon and BTS’ Jin take the second and third spots, respectively.
On July 17, 2024, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo grabbed the top spot with a total of 6,101,873 points. He has gained a lot of popularity from his ongoing variety show with Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kwak Dong Yeon. Moreover, he also appeared in the K-drama Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo. Moreover, he also released his debut solo album, Entity, in 2024.
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon takes the second spot with a total of 4,987,489 points. The artist made his much-anticipated comeback with the single Power in 2024. He also released the song HOME SWEET HOME alongside Taeyang and Daesung.
The third spot is taken by BTS’ Jin with a total of 3,572,639 points. He dropped his solo album Happy and gained massive popularity. The fourth place on the list is taken by BTS’ Jungkook with a total of 3,317,509 points, and BTS’ Jimin rounds off the list in 5th place with 3,041,320 points.
By collecting big data on 745 boy group members from December 18, 2024 to January 18, 2025, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.
Top 30 of boy member brand reputation rankings for January 2025
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
BTS’s Jin
BTS’s Jungkook
BTS’s Jimin
RIIZE’s Wonbin
SHINee’s Key
NCT’s Doyoung
EXO’s Baekhyun
Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
BTS’s V
BIGBANG’s Taeyang
NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
RIIZE’s Sungchan
BIGBANG’s Daesung
Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
BTS’s j-hope
BTS’s RM
SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon
SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
SEVENTEEN’s Jun
ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
SHINee’s Minho
