Cha Eun Woo impresses with side quests as Private First Class soldier, Defense Ministry allows special duty

Cha Eun Woo is currently serving in the military as a part of the ROK military band. Having enlisted for his mandatory national duty on July 28, 2025, he has been in the headlines for his ‘face genius’ presence even at his training base. This time, however, he has more to credit as the singer and actor has been chosen to become the host of the APEC Summit Welcome Dinner Cultural Performance at Lahan Select Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in Gyeongju. He was spotted making his way to the event on October 30, and his charming personality even left the industrialists and reporters stunned.

Cha Eun Woo gets a special invite to be the host of a business event

While uncommon for an active duty soldier to be a part of a business event during his service, it was reported by News1 that the government’s APEC Summit Preparatory Planning Committee sent an official document to the Ministry of National Defense in early October to inquire whether Cha Eun Woo could appear as the host of the event. It is said that the Ministry of National Defense approved the request according to the relevant regulations, citing the promotion of national interests and civil-military cooperation as the reason for allowing him to participate.

It is known that BIGBANG leader G-Dragon will be performing as a special guest at the same ceremony, said to be in the presence of world leaders. Previously, BTS member RM appeared at the summit as the first-ever K-pop star, where he was seated alongside policymakers and executives of some of the biggest companies. He urged businessmen, as a creator himself, to help promote and provide opportunities for their growth. His keynote speech marked a highlight of the evening.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo has long been praised for his handsome visuals even during the military and continues to do some side quests, including the release of a movie, a new album, a K-drama, and more.

