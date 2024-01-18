Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo and Im Sae Mi's Wonderful World raises anticipation for thriller with first script reading; See PICS

Wonderful World is an upcoming thriller mystery starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woowhich is scheduled to premiere this March. The drama is much awaited due to its star cast and the interesting plot which not only involves unraveling the mystery but is also a powerful story of healing. The cast and crew got together for the first script-reading session. Here is a look.

Wonderful World with Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo and Im Sae Mi to release in March

On January 18, MBC unveiled the stills from the first script reading session of their upcoming drama Wonderful World which will feature Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo in the main leads. The project has been directed by Lee Seung Young who is known for creating the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M and many more. Kim Ji Eun wrote the script for this drama. She has previously written for Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal and many more. Three of her projects, Wonderful World, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace and Between Greetings are scheduled to release in 2024.

More about Wonderful World

Wonderful World is all set to release on March 1 at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm KST. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays.

The drama tells the story of a psychological professor whose life takes a turn after her young son's unjust death. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

