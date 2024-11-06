Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi tackle challenges with laughter in Rented in Finland new teaser

Rented in Finland is an upcoming South Korean variety show that will be releasing soon in the coming days. The show will be featuring some of the biggest stars of the industry, including Lee Je Hoon, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi. A new teaser has been released where everyone can be seen getting used to the rural environment with fun challenges.

On November 6, 2024, the production team of Rented in Finland released the new teaser ahead of its grand premiere. In the short clip, Lee Je Hoon can be seen playfully running around in a wool hat, Lee Dong Hwi is enthusiastically tackling laundry, Kwak Dong Yeon is fully engrossed in chopping wood, and Cha Eun Woo is busy collecting water from a spring.

The teaser also gives a glimpse into the actors’ everyday experiences in Lapland, Finland. Thrust into a world without basic comforts, the actors express their amazement at the vast natural surroundings, admitting they didn’t anticipate such extremes. Apart from fun moments, it captures the actors adjusting to their new surroundings, from showering on horseback in a river to chopping firewood, cooking over an open flame, and bonding with reindeer.

The premise of the show follows four of Korea's biggest stars as they leave behind their city lives and venture into the wilds of Lapland, where even basic comforts like electricity and running water are a luxury. Get ready for a hilarious adventure as the city boys experience the self-sufficient lifestyle of the local residents.

Lee Je Hoon is known for various popular K-dramas such as Signal, Taxi Driver, One Dollar Lawyer, Big Bet, Chief Detective 1958 and more. Cha Eun Woo, the K-pop idol turned actor is another big name in the cast list who starred in shows like True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Island and more.

Kwak Dong Yeon has also recently gained immense fame from his role in Queen of Tears and Vincenzo. Moreover, Chief Detective 1958’s role in Chief Detective 1958 remains memorable. Rented in Finland will be released on December 10, 2024, on the South Korean network, tvN.

