Cha Eun Woo makes breathtaking Prince-like appearance at Chaumet gala dinner in Venice; poses with Song Hye Kyo; See PICS

Cha Eun Woo, the popular idol turned actor who has been known to captivate audiences with his striking looks and acting skills recently made an awe-striking appearance in Venice.

Cha Eun Woo channeled Prince energy at the Chaumet gala dinner in Venice. The Wonderful World actor was also seen posing with the gorgeous actress Song Hye Kyo at the event.

On June 13, 2024, Cha Eun Woo stole the limelight at the Chaumet gala dinner in Venice. Cha Eun Woo looked like a true ‘Prince’ at the Chaumet event and took everyone’s breath away. The actor wore a Prince-like black tuxedo paired with a white shirt, he looked absolutely mesmerizing at the event. He also styled it with a stylish pearl and beaded brooch.

Cha Eun Woo also posed with fellow brand ambassador and actress Song Hye Kyo. Song Hye Kyo was dressed in a gorgeous red dress with flowy sleeves.

Cha Eun Woo is one of the most famous actors and singers from South Korea. Debuting as a member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo slowly moved to acting.

Cha Eun Woo is known for captivating viewers and fans with his striking handsomeness and acting prowess. His noted K-dramas are My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Island.

He most recently appeared as Kwon Seon Yul in the mystery revenge drama Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo.

Song Hye Kyo is one of the biggest actresses hailing from South Korea. She has been giving memorable acting performances in K-dramas and movies for many years.

Song Hye Kyo recently turned heads with her strong role as Moon Dong Eun in revenge K-drama The Glory. Her other noted K-dramas include Now, We Are Breaking Up, Descendants of The Sun, Encounter, and That Winter, the Wind Blows.

