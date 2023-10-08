Cha Eun Woo makes surprise cameo in Lee Yoo Mi's Strong Girl Nam Soon like THIS causing laughter among fans

Strong Girl Nam Soon premiered its first episode on October 7. The premiere was received with lots of positive reactions. Even the first episode showed a very interesting chain of events giving viewers the feel of a promising start to the new K-drama. As the story progressed further, the sudden appearance of ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo left the viewers baffled with hilarious reactions.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes a surprise appearance in Strong Girl Nam Soon's first episode

During the first episode, Kang Nam Soo played by Lee Yoo Mi expresses a desire to find her real parents, not the ones she has been living with in Mongolia. Encountering flashbacks from her childhood days, Kang Nam Soon learns about her real name and she got lost in Mongolia. She makes it her mission to return home and start learning the Korean language and its culture. Since most of her growing-up years were spent in Mongolia, she only knew how to speak the Mongolian language. With time she is able to learn about different aspects of South Korea like their culture, K-pop, K-dramas, etc. During one such instance, Kang Nam Soon excitingly expresses that she will meet her idol when she lands in South Korea. To everyone's surprise, it was ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo whom Kang Nam Soon was a fan of. This hilarious revelation made the audience feel funny.

About Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon follows the basic theme of the 2017 drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon about a family where the women possess Superhuman strength since birth. This has been passed down to women in the family for generations. Strong Girl Nam Soo follows the story of Kang Nam Soon who gets separated from her family when she goes on a trip to Mongolia. Raised by her Mongolian parents, Kang Nam Soon sets out to find her biological parents in South Korea. Her mother Hwang Geum Joo and grandmother Gil Joong Gan also reflect similar traits. The trio sets out to assist in fighting an illegal drug cartel operating in the Gangnam area.

