Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop’s True Beauty by Yaongyi to get anime adaptation

The widely acclaimed webtoon True Beauty gained immense popularity following its live-action adaptation in 2020, with a total of sixteen episodes featuring actors ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop. Now, the series is set to receive an anime adaptation.

True Beauty gets an anime adaptation

The upcoming True Beauty anime, produced by Korean Studio N and Cocktail Media, has been officially confirmed and announced with a visual at Anime NYC. Crunchyroll has acquired the licensing rights for the series, with the premiere set for 2024 in India, along with other countries.

This anime adaptation is based on Yaongyi’s popular webtoon, True Beauty, which was serialized by Young Com from April 2018 until June 2023, with an English serialization by Naver. The webtoon had previously been adapted into a live-action TV series in South Korea, airing from 2020 to 2021 and comprising a total of 16 episodes.

Following a narrative parallel to the webtoon and K-drama, the anime’s official synopsis reveals that the story centers around Jugyeong, who undergoes a transformative journey with makeup and transfers to Seobom High School to escape her past experiences of being bullied. Crunchyroll says the school is renowned for producing idols, actors, and influencers.

Jugyeong becomes the focal point, earning the title “True Beauty goddess” and attracting attention from entertainment agencies. However, her childhood friend and classmate Sujin attempts to undermine her using cunning tactics and traps.

The plot takes an intriguing turn when Suho Lee, the school’s heartthrob, sees Jugyeong without makeup, and she encounters Seo Jun Han, determined to uncover her true identity. Originating as a webtoon in 2018, the series captivated K-drama fans in 2020 with its on-screen adaptation starring popular actors ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop in lead roles.

More about True Beauty K-drama

Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young starred in True Beauty, which premiered during the pandemic and garnered significant attention for its youthful and engaging storyline. The show received a mix of criticism and admiration from viewers, but it was generally appreciated for its humorous and relatable coming-of-age elements. Airing in December 2020, the drama drew inspiration from the webtoon True Beauty, penned by the artist Yaongyi.

An intriguing aspect emerged as the webtoon for True Beauty was still ongoing, prompting fans to wonder how the drama writers would navigate an unfinished storyline and provide a satisfying conclusion. Despite this uncertainty, True Beauty managed to deliver an ending that resonated with most viewers, although opinions diverged on who should have been the male lead. Hwang In Yeop's portrayal of Han Seo Jun's charismatic character left a lasting impression and garnered widespread affection. Now that the webtoon has been completed, the news of True Beauty returning as an anime has created a buzz on the internet.

Watch the trailer for True Beauty K-drama here-

