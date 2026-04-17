Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin’s The WONDERfools confirms May 15 premiere, drops NEW teaser

Awaited Korean drama, The WONDERfools, has confirmed its release date. On April 17, 2026, the production team of Netflix shared a new teaser clip and poster for the upcoming superhero comedy drama, revealing that it will be released on May 15. The OTT production is expected to release all episodes on the same day.

Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin starrer The WONDERfools confirms May 15 release

The WONDERfools, starring Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo in the lead roles, are joined by Son Kyung Hoon and Kang Robin. The four form a strange bunch of misfits who come together to save the world in an unlikely adventure. Set in 1999, they each learn of their unusual superpowers and work together to come forward for their city, Haeseong, and face off against villains. The old town setting shows a common belief in apocalypse and fear of doom, which makes way for a more entertaining roundup.

In the newly released poster, the four characters can be seen in their quirky forms as they have objects flying around them. “Lovable misfits on a superpowered adventure,” it reads, describing their time together. The teaser video showcases their disbelief on learning about their superpowers and discovering the possibilities that lie with them.

Check out the video below:

Amid Cha Eun Woo’s financial scandal, the release of The WONDERfools, once believed to be in jeopardy, has now been locked for May 15, 2026.

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