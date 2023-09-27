Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo grace the teachers' office in stills for A Good Day to Be a Dog

The upcoming MBC K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog has revealed new character stills. On September 27, the drama released a fresh set of images featuring Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Hyun Woo. In the stills, the trio brings a lively atmosphere to the teachers' office in their respective roles as Han Hae Na, Jin Seo Won, and Lee Bo Gyeom.

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s new stills

The highly anticipated MBC K-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, has just unveiled captivating new character stills. Adapted from a webtoon, this fantasy romance follows the story of Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog with a simple kiss. The twist lies in the fact that the only person capable of breaking the curse is her colleague, Jin Seo Won (portrayed by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo), who harbors a fear of dogs rooted in a mysterious and forgotten traumatic experience.

In these latest stills, we get a glimpse of Cha Eun Woo's transformation into Jin Seo Won, a high school math teacher grappling with a deep-seated fear of dogs due to a past incident.The released stills showcase Jin Seo Won embodying the role of a brilliant yet earnest teacher, radiating both charm and seriousness in his character portrayal.

Continuing the introduction, Park Gyu Young takes on the character of Han Hae Na, a Korean language teacher burdened by a peculiar curse triggered by a fateful kiss. The stills capture her endearing puppy-like expressions and behavior, revealing a kind and approachable demeanor. Additionally, her fierce expressions showcase a teacher fully embracing her role with determination.

Finally we meet Lee Hyun Woo who takes on the role of Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher known for his friendly nature but is unwavering when it comes to setting boundaries. Despite his generally friendly demeanor, Lee Bo Gyeom harbors a secret beneath the surface. The stills intriguingly capture his enigmatic smile and composed demeanor, hinting that there's more to him than meets the eye.

Han Hae Na finds herself entangled in peculiar relationships with her fellow teachers, accidentally kissing Jin Seo Won and nursing a crush on Lee Bo Gyeom. In the still images, Han Hae Na appears visibly perplexed as she encounters Jin Seo Won at the office door, sparking curiosity about the nature of the incident that is about to unfold between the two characters.

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog

The production team of A Good Day to Be a Dog shared insights into the upcoming K-drama, expressing excitement about the unique stories that the characters Seo Won, Hae Na, and Bo Gyeom, each possessing their distinct charms, will unfold within the school setting. Viewers are encouraged to anticipate the narrative intricacies and dynamics that will emerge among these characters as they navigate a plot centered around a distinctive curse. The production team invites viewers to show keen interest in the relationships evolving within this captivating storyline.

On September 26, the highly-anticipated drama A Good Day to Be a Dog unveiled its final poster, generating even more excitement among fans. The image features the main couple, Jin Seo Won (portrayed by Cha Eun Woo) and Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), positioned with their backs facing each other. The predominant pink color palette and the abundance of cherry blossoms in the background contribute to an atmosphere of romance and warmth, evoking a sweet and fuzzy feeling.

The school, where the characters are employed, serves as the backdrop of the poster, setting the stage for the unfolding narrative. The text, “Lovelier than yesterday," adds a touch of sentimentality, hinting at the heartwarming nature of the storyline. Notably, the poster is presented in a comic-style drawing, paying homage to the source material— a Webtoon with the same title, thus connecting the visual representation to its origins.

A Good Day to Be a Dog is set to premiere its initial two episodes on October 11 at 9 p.m. KST.

